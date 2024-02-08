Politics

24 favourite responses to Rishi Sunak’s cringeworthy flipchart-based Economics lesson

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 8th, 2024

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak decided to explain the economy using a flipchart, like a try-hard middle manager in a meeting that could have been an email.

At less than three minutes, it’s worth watching – purely to appreciate that he really does this. It’s not satire.

Adam Bienkov spotted a hole in his depiction of the economic context.

It’s no real surprise that he didn’t mention Brexit, but what was a surprise was that he drew this incredibly basic picture of a house to represent 2024.

Sunak left an open goal. Labour took its shot.

And they weren’t the only ones.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2