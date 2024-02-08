24 favourite responses to Rishi Sunak’s cringeworthy flipchart-based Economics lesson

Politics

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak decided to explain the economy using a flipchart, like a try-hard middle manager in a meeting that could have been an email.

At less than three minutes, it’s worth watching – purely to appreciate that he really does this. It’s not satire.

Adam Bienkov spotted a hole in his depiction of the economic context.

Rishi Sunak will tonight release a video in which he sets out the "context we found ourselves in" after becoming PM in 2022. Can anyone else spot the one piece of economic "context" he's left off his chart? pic.twitter.com/IDQF9pIJeX — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 7, 2024

It’s no real surprise that he didn’t mention Brexit, but what was a surprise was that he drew this incredibly basic picture of a house to represent 2024.

Sunak left an open goal. Labour took its shot.

This house looks like it’s just considered the prospect of five more years of the Tories pic.twitter.com/fYLQD21RTH — Labour Press (@labourpress) February 7, 2024

And they weren’t the only ones.

1.

The latest Tory advert is 2:44 of Rishi Sunak doing a flip chart lecture culminating in him drawing a sad house pic.twitter.com/c6Jiq0HS9s — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) February 7, 2024

2.

3.

4.

“Under 30? Well, this is what we call a house…I mean, it’s not one of mine, it’s far, far too small…imagine living in a house as small as…yeah, anyway, take a good hard look because this is what you will never, ever be able to afford” pic.twitter.com/1pE4v09BLl — David (@Zero_4) February 7, 2024

5.

"Look, if I can just explain it to people one more time, maybe they'll understand…" pic.twitter.com/a58aOtfbIZ — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) February 7, 2024

6.

7.

wow pic.twitter.com/ZAuIGQ5M7f — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) February 7, 2024

8.

Well obviously this had to be done. pic.twitter.com/1Yz4hFfE7y — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 7, 2024

9.

10.

“Come on guys, there’s got to be a way..

Yes Jacob?… no, for the last time you can’t pull the lever” pic.twitter.com/RV4ccObeAu — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) February 7, 2024

11.

12.