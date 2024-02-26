Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss’s CPAC finale rivals that ‘pork markets’ moment on the cringe scale – 13 best reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 26th, 2024

Former UK PM and current UK embarrassment Liz Truss has found a crowd of people who can listen to her wittering without laughing, and they’re all at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Enabling her delusion were such luminaries and statesmen as Nigel Farage and Steve Bannon, yet Ms Truss managed to match the level of right-wing nonsense without breaking stride.

Her outrageous statements included –

Blaming the ‘Deep State’ for ousting her as PM.

Insisting that trans activists and environmental extremists have taken over the Civil Service.

Accusing the mainstream media of conspiring against her.

Conservatives need ‘a bigger bazooka’ to use against the Left.

When former Trump White House strategist Bannon described Tommy Robinson as a hero, Truss agreed.

As well as spouting far-right conspiracy theories, in true Liz Truss style, she couldn’t appear at a conference without a mind-numbingly cringeworthy public display. The end of her speech provided the opportunity and she grabbed it.

Naturally, people wondered whether it was a joke.

It wasn’t.

The almost unwatchable cringeworthy scene – and that ‘crowd’ – got a thorough panning.

Perhaps she can be of some use.

