Liz Truss’s CPAC finale rivals that ‘pork markets’ moment on the cringe scale – 13 best reactions

Former UK PM and current UK embarrassment Liz Truss has found a crowd of people who can listen to her wittering without laughing, and they’re all at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Enabling her delusion were such luminaries and statesmen as Nigel Farage and Steve Bannon, yet Ms Truss managed to match the level of right-wing nonsense without breaking stride.

Her outrageous statements included –

Blaming the ‘Deep State’ for ousting her as PM. Insisting that trans activists and environmental extremists have taken over the Civil Service. Accusing the mainstream media of conspiring against her. Conservatives need ‘a bigger bazooka’ to use against the Left.

When former Trump White House strategist Bannon described Tommy Robinson as a hero, Truss agreed.

Liz Truss tells Steve Bannon that a "radical Islamic party" could win the Rochdale by-election and and then says nothing as he describes Tommy Robinson as a "hero". pic.twitter.com/dZ8daApupL — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 23, 2024

As well as spouting far-right conspiracy theories, in true Liz Truss style, she couldn’t appear at a conference without a mind-numbingly cringeworthy public display. The end of her speech provided the opportunity and she grabbed it.

if this was anyone else but liz truss the tragedy would be unbearable. luckily it is liz truss pic.twitter.com/ULxtP2jOCy — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) February 23, 2024

Naturally, people wondered whether it was a joke.

Is the music real or have you added it for comic effect? — Chris Hutber (@ChrisHutber) February 23, 2024

It wasn’t.

i have done nothing i promise — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) February 23, 2024

The almost unwatchable cringeworthy scene – and that ‘crowd’ – got a thorough panning.

1.

Is that an “Under The Sea” karaoke track? I hope so. https://t.co/oqMuugqkZW — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) February 24, 2024

2.

As this video ends all you can see is DIE DIE https://t.co/6DqEQUzeu5 — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) February 23, 2024

3.

Really great to see Liz Truss finally break America. It's like Beatlemania all over again. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/y5siY00yA0 — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 23, 2024

4.

The music.

The half-empty room.

It's a real-life satire. https://t.co/bt21cj2lVa — TheBossRoss ❄ 6x (@BettinaSRoss1) February 23, 2024

5.

That awkward timeframe after finishing your speech and you can leave the podium is a great moment to wave and use your hands to look alive. Not to look like the lettuce is the more charismatic candidate. https://t.co/K7oY3AJRwL pic.twitter.com/fhoVM9STUV — Cheesy Preachy – Ї -NAFO (@cheddarpriest) February 24, 2024

6.

There are about seven people there??? — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 23, 2024

7.

Gawd this is absolutely toe-curlingly awful! Who on earth waits on stage for the applause to fizzle out so they can walk off in cold, unimpressed silence! https://t.co/afZkHKjYSt — Nick Jones (@resophonick) February 23, 2024

8.

It’s mesmerising. The last few seconds. The sheer David Brentery of it all https://t.co/JraOF89OI1 — Jamie Susskind (@jamiesusskind) February 23, 2024

9.

Big turnout for Liz Truss at CPAC pic.twitter.com/ginQTMdm4P — Manic Kieth Preachers KC (@wrb91) February 22, 2024

10.

This just keeps getting more embarrassing the longer you watch https://t.co/wtGKj7hNhC — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 23, 2024

11.

I mean, say what you like about Liz Truss. No, honestly, go right ahead. Because as far as I can tell, she’s genetically incapable of feeling any sense of shame or embarrassment. https://t.co/zjGxp2eIy5 — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) February 23, 2024

12.

the crowd size, the music, the lost woman – a perfect production. https://t.co/9UM9ZgUWEv — Clara Ross (@ClaraRo55) February 23, 2024

13.

Perhaps she can be of some use.

Her commitment to embarrassing herself needs to be studied by science? https://t.co/7ukuueeo1y — Chris Hooper (@TophHooperton) February 23, 2024

