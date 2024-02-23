23 favourite things people are saying about Liz Truss as she tries to break America with her ‘big bazooka’

Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss’s on-going attempts to locate a shred of political relevancy have taken her to the US, where the former PM for 49 days addressed a far-right conference where she railed against Joe Biden, transgender rights and a so-called leftwing-run deep state.

Truss told her not entirely packed audience that the Conservatives were now operating in a ‘hostile environment’ and what they really needed was a ‘bigger bazooka in order to be able to deliver’.

Here’s a little bit of what she had to say (and believe us, it’s more than enough) sat next to – who else? – Steve Bannon. Of course she was.

Liz Truss, “I wanted to cut taxes. I wanted to cut the size of the administrative state. And those people didn’t like it” “The economic establishment in Britain wanted to keep things the way they were. And they did. They got me. But I have learnt from that Steve” Steve Bannon,… pic.twitter.com/TE1PiDX3PV — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 23, 2024

And it really is quite something to behold. We’ve read all the reaction – well, quite a lot of it – and these 23 people surely said it best.

1.

Weird shit for a British conservative but totally normal for an American conservative and she’s decided that’s where the money and acclaim are. One of the most grotesquely cynical career moves you could imagine. https://t.co/3ajvwCRRMn — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) February 22, 2024

2.

Fuck me she has actually said deep state. I was joking when I said she’d go there next. She’s gone. Full contrails, tin hats, Bill Gates up next. She’s insane. pic.twitter.com/toNZLPWFgQ — Brendan May (@bmay) February 23, 2024

3.

Our beloved 49 day PM sharing the stage with Bannon and talking about the ‘DEEP STATE’ conspiracy

Surely, she’s reached rock bottom by now. pic.twitter.com/fQ4cKqAdOE — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 23, 2024

4.

Whatever the opposite of imposter syndrome is, this woman has it. https://t.co/AFr5Fx41mI — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) February 22, 2024

5.

You know you should help her back to her bed on the ward… but watching the slo-mo car crash is far too mesmerising. https://t.co/zGcqbmshD9 — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) February 23, 2024

6.

Dear rest of the world, There are 67.33 million of us in the UK.

Only 81 thousand, voted Truss in as PM. She lasted 49 days. The country was closed for 10 of them, as our Queen popped her clogs. She does NOT speak for us! Love

The UK xx #GeneralElectionNow #Batshit https://t.co/bWIphTXcJb — Camilla Pearce (@pearceyp78) February 22, 2024

7.

Truss is actually, properly batshit crazy https://t.co/FJyCniuMIK — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) February 23, 2024

8.

She’s gone from a monarchy hating died in the wool leftie to whoring herself out to the far right. She’s not just delusional, she’s deranged and a danger to progressive politics. But she’ll never be as long lasting as a lettuce https://t.co/Ef6gpmdnUw — Loz Argyle (@ArgyleLoz) February 23, 2024

9.

Has any ex-UK Prime Minister ever done anything as embarrassing as this? pic.twitter.com/1gXqrVElxZ — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) February 23, 2024

10.

Carlsberg don’t do bat shit crazy, howling at the moon lunacy ….. but if they did….. pic.twitter.com/fQ4cKqAdOE — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 23, 2024

11.

I’m not actually being glib here – I think she might need some sort of intervention. https://t.co/FXCWp0Dc74 — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) February 22, 2024

12.