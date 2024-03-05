Entertainment funny

‘Changing every compliment to “fat” on his autocorrect’ mixes funny and evil in equal measure

Updated March 5th, 2024

TikTok couple Julie B. and Corey have well over half a million followers who enjoy watching clips about their life with their toddler. Viewers also get to see the occasional prank played by Julie, such as this sleight of hand with Corey’s phone’s autocorrect.

Watch how it played out.

We could almost smell the rising panic from here. Good thinking spelling out B.E.A.U.T.I.F.U.L., though. Here’s a little of what TikTok users had to say about the evil but funny prank.

The end was a Phil Dunphy moment fr.
I’m dying, like I’m literally laughing out loud right now!! Shaking my whole bed laughing.
Lmao that’s gold he was getting so frustrated.
It was obviously too good not to jump to other platforms, and it duly turned up on Twitter/X.

It got just as much of a thumbs up on there.

Of course, it could have gone horribly wrong.

If you want to keep up with Julie’s pranks, give them a follow.

