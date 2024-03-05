‘Changing every compliment to “fat” on his autocorrect’ mixes funny and evil in equal measure
TikTok couple Julie B. and Corey have well over half a million followers who enjoy watching clips about their life with their toddler. Viewers also get to see the occasional prank played by Julie, such as this sleight of hand with Corey’s phone’s autocorrect.
Watch how it played out.
@julieandcorey this might have been the funniest one so far LMAO #prank ♬ Her Way (Sped Up) – PARTYNEXTDOOR
We could almost smell the rising panic from here. Good thinking spelling out B.E.A.U.T.I.F.U.L., though. Here’s a little of what TikTok users had to say about the evil but funny prank.
The end was a Phil Dunphy moment fr.
No._X
I’m dying, like I’m literally laughing out loud right now!! Shaking my whole bed laughing.
Shawna Marie
Lmao that’s gold he was getting so frustrated.
Molly Rae
It was obviously too good not to jump to other platforms, and it duly turned up on Twitter/X.
I am SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/b3y56OLTFe
— Ash♂️ (@asht0nAB) March 4, 2024
It got just as much of a thumbs up on there.
1.
“FAT
FAT
YOU ARE FAT”
Has me in tears https://t.co/Y93QGHuZnZ
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 5, 2024
2.
swear that must've stressed him the hell out lmao
— Lora London (@loralondonxo) March 5, 2024
3.
he took the extra lil effort to make it all in caps and put period after every letter :< my hearttttt
— naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) March 5, 2024
4.
The whooo!! Is killing me.. he thought he ate that one little thing just for his phone to say FAT again pic.twitter.com/yiZyKi01Wn
— Jasmeen (@JasmeenD) March 5, 2024
5.
and people say woman aren't funny lmao https://t.co/cJRDJPZcXb pic.twitter.com/wbnUmBKftQ
— Skippbeats (@klio0o0o) March 5, 2024
6.
diabolical stay safe, kings https://t.co/gKZqyGpSdg pic.twitter.com/rPCralb5DU
— super (@marooned_bison) March 5, 2024
7.
Hollywood wishes it could write comedy like this https://t.co/Ow70l1pvEO
— club renaissance participant (@kingkukua) March 5, 2024
8.
Trying so hard not to laugh in the train but I ended up snorting https://t.co/TGxR926p6m
— Big Matt’s sub (@shinrahtensei) March 5, 2024
9.
She’s got a sense of humor and he’s trying his hardest to get the right point across. W to both. https://t.co/J8qXVKYHLb
— AvesfonTV (@AvesfonTV) March 5, 2024
Of course, it could have gone horribly wrong.
it’s all fun and game until he texts his mom “you’re a perfect mom” https://t.co/v4RyYEvB0Y
— fabi (@fabioddo) March 5, 2024
If you want to keep up with Julie’s pranks, give them a follow.
