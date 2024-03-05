Turns out the ‘best gorilla joke of 1897’ is also the best gorilla joke of all time

Animals jokes

The small matter of 127 years later, the ‘best gorilla joke of 1897’ is making people laugh all over again.

And yes, we’re aware it might not actually be from 1897. Still made us smile though.

I'll go months without seeing this and then fucking die laughing again pic.twitter.com/OKT2ZWt8w2 — Honky Pete (@LynchUnhinged) February 27, 2024

And if you prefer it animated (and mildly terrifying).

Don’t have nightmares.

The best gorilla joke of 1897 also happens to be the best gorilla joke period. — J.P. Hacksworth (@WhiteFunk89) February 28, 2024

Source @LynchUnhinged Image Unsplash Valentin Jorel