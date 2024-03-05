Animals jokes

Turns out the ‘best gorilla joke of 1897’ is also the best gorilla joke of all time

Poke Staff. Updated March 5th, 2024

The small matter of 127 years later, the ‘best gorilla joke of 1897’ is making people laugh all over again.

And yes, we’re aware it might not actually be from 1897. Still made us smile though.

And if you prefer it animated (and mildly terrifying).

Don’t have nightmares.

Source @LynchUnhinged Image Unsplash Valentin Jorel