Americans trolled Brits for their lack of ‘driving endurance’ and were mocked into next year

You might remember a little while back the American family planning a driving holiday in the UK who went viral because their itinerary was so … ambitious.

Madly ambitious.

Okay fellow British travel enthusiasts. I think we have it. I give you the most UTTERLY UNHINGED travel itinerary I’ve ever seen. They are staying in… wait for it… PENRITH!! pic.twitter.com/F5pcq59Kyb — Kate Smith (@kathryn_rose123) October 2, 2023

Well you’ll never guess but they only went and did it, and well done them!

So, remember the Americans who wanted to fly into Newcastle and drive between Scotland, the Lake District, London, and Cornwall all in one week?

They only went and did it: pic.twitter.com/Ew1tM99fwg — Francesca Scanlan (@FranArtHistory) March 17, 2024

And we mention it not just to congratulate them (but congratulations) but because it prompted this American to mock us cowardly Europeans for our lack of ‘driving endurance’, whatever that is.

the european mind cowers at the driving endurance of the typical american, this is a normal drive for a three day weekend, it’s like san francisco to la and much shorter than one i’ve done a few times, new york city to columbus https://t.co/c0Lz2iiLJS pic.twitter.com/WJ5sCMDW42 — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) March 18, 2024

There was no shortage of fellow Americans saying exactly the same thing. Like this person, for instance.

And the mockery it prompted from all these Brits went from nought to 100 in 8 seconds flat.

americans brag about having lives that would make me want to kill myself https://t.co/0ArPU2OwXv — this too is hattie (@modernenaree) March 19, 2024

Nobody cares that it’s normal to you. We are also able to drive this distance if we had to. The thing were aghast at is spending 14 hours of a three day weekend in a fucking car. https://t.co/uVRHPjixU3 — Spaghetti (@JSpagboli) March 19, 2024

The American mind can’t grasp that the average road in Devon genuinely looks like this https://t.co/zZyGK41GvN pic.twitter.com/4E9t3CUR9c — well loved stories (@ms_peaceweaver) March 20, 2024

I think Americans would see the time spent in the car as a part of the vacation while others would see it as lost time https://t.co/WL9GFZxjgB — Siinfekl (@dr_face_taxi) March 19, 2024

*through a mouthful of shit* look how much shit i can eat! europeans can’t eat half as much shit!! https://t.co/mY9Gtw5GdT — WH (@hastifliche) March 21, 2024

You give an American 72 hours to do what they truly wish to do with their lives and the first thing they decide to do is spend 16 hours in a car https://t.co/dU1Q5hMPQE — chelmo backer (@deerfearer) March 19, 2024

We do that to watch 22 blokes kick a bag of air around for 2 hours then come straight home? https://t.co/SiN7f7AJuG — Chris (@ChrisLukeJones) March 19, 2024

8.