Americans trolled Brits for their lack of ‘driving endurance’ and were mocked into next year

John Plunkett. Updated March 21st, 2024

You might remember a little while back the American family planning a driving holiday in the UK who went viral because their itinerary was so … ambitious.

Madly ambitious.

Well you’ll never guess but they only went and did it, and well done them!

And we mention it not just to congratulate them (but congratulations) but because it prompted this American to mock us cowardly Europeans for our lack of ‘driving endurance’, whatever that is.

There was no shortage of fellow Americans saying exactly the same thing. Like this person, for instance.

And the mockery it prompted from all these Brits went from nought to 100 in 8 seconds flat.

