15 stunned reactions to this GB News claim that Britain was happiest during the War

Martin Daubney‘s finest broadcasting moment on GB News was undoubtedly his disastrous attempt at sharing breaking news.

That particular cock-up was at least entertaining, whereas most of Daubney’s unprofessionalism is simply embarrassing. This comment on the recently released World Happiness Report was a huge facepalm moment – and pretty offensive.

Martin Daubney discusses the latest happiness index: "If you remember back, Britain was at its happiest – many say – when we were at war. We had a sense of purpose, of national identity." ~AA pic.twitter.com/hd2QBrf11C — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 21, 2024

“Britain was at its happiest, many say, when we were at war. We had a sense of national purpose, national identity, cohesiveness that brought us closer together in our hour of need.”

Twitter/X users experienced a sense of cohesiveness that brought them closer together as they shared exactly what they thought of Daubney’s war fetishism.

Not for the 70,000 Britons killed in bombing Or the 384,000 killed in fighting Or the millions made homeless when 200,000 homes were flattened What an insult to the millions who lived and fought and suffered through it @MartinDaubney don't base history on propaganda https://t.co/fUkoGqp9fK — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 21, 2024

Is there a word for 'nostalgia for something you never experienced?' https://t.co/YPq2gBuMfM — The Jase (@jasemonkey) March 21, 2024

Martin Daubney is 53. What war is it he thinks he remembers? https://t.co/lIEadc7dGC — Susie Symes (@susiesymes1) March 21, 2024

Genuinely, this used to be a running joke in my family – about the racist uncle who used to end almost every argument with “what you ingrates need is a war to teach you respect”. https://t.co/Lyd5jeXyrx — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 21, 2024

I'm two years older than Martin, and I don't remember the Blitz, so not sure how he does. My grandparents, however, did live in the East End during the war and they said how lovely it was seeing everything and everyone they knew being bombed. * *They never said this. — Fr Paul ✠ (@revpaulwhite) March 21, 2024

Dimbo Daubney reckons we were happiest during the war. https://t.co/ykfcRIh9B5 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) March 21, 2024

On the REAL home front, there were many mental breakdowns.

Trauma so rife Anna Freud set up a special centre. There were strikes, & mass resistance- the Gvt had to be forced to let folk shelter underground. Not Martin’s ROLL OUT THE BARREL WHITE CLIFFS OF DOVER GUV! fantasy https://t.co/kW1EgbeutG — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 21, 2024

Oh we loved rationing, eating a boiled egg with lard once a week gave me a sense of purpose and pride. I enjoyed smallpox too and diphtheria, wonderful times we had — Sir JK #FBPE (@Kellboy1) March 21, 2024

The dumbest tweet in this history of tweets https://t.co/fYNOLQbiEd — Esheru (@AkanKwaku) March 21, 2024

This sort of guff is why proper, rigorous, history, actually matters. https://t.co/uCFq2OcIrI — mel spence (@melspence2) March 21, 2024

"Britain was at its happiest, many say, when we were at war." Who? Who the fuck says that? No one that lived it, that's for sure. @MartinDaubney pic.twitter.com/0QOlgGYvxj — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) March 21, 2024

I never heard anyone in my parents’ generation say the country was happy when it was at war. And my grandfather, who fought in WWI, and WWII would most definitely have given Martin Daubney a piece of his mind https://t.co/o9nqZku5xB — The Neglectful Gardener: @RebootGB (@SimonPease1) March 21, 2024

#MartinDaubney does talk a load of rubbish, but it's impressive how many clichés he can cram into 38 seconds of drivel. @GBNews #Terrorman! https://t.co/540OTUAFIa — Diane X Messias (@NiceEtoile) March 21, 2024

Absolute state of this. The romanticising of this country during WW2 is a serious disorder of the Boomer generation. If only they’d read a fucking history book… https://t.co/lRMheEddjC — Caroline Goldsmith (@GoldCaro) March 21, 2024

Are these GB News presenters on crack?! — That Baratheon Girl (@baratheongirl) March 21, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

That would explain these scenes of misery, dejection and despair on VE Day. pic.twitter.com/fmY7Oz3FPP — Don Shipp (@Don_Shipp) March 21, 2024

