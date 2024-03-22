25 of the best extreme close-up pictures from ‘Microscopic Images’

Pics science

A wonderful Twitter/X account that we’ve recently discovered is called Microscopic Images. It’s an account which does exactly what it says on the tin, sharing pictures and videos of things in extreme close-up.

It’s utterly fascinating and often surprising, giving us a completely new perspective on everyday objects.

Here we share 25 of our favourites.

1.

snail drinking a drop of water pic.twitter.com/VPNvtoXpVD — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) March 7, 2024

2.

electron microscope picture of human excrements that contain billions of intestinal bacteria pic.twitter.com/jTtiFhPRQa — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) March 4, 2024

3.

blade of grass seen through an electron microscope pic.twitter.com/7fQNnC2sk2 — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) March 1, 2024

4.

blood on a needle under an electron microscope pic.twitter.com/SOvukX0oYm — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) February 27, 2024

5.

surface of a strawberry with strawberry seeds seen through an electron microscope pic.twitter.com/MIWMiKKHht — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) February 25, 2024

6.

electron microscope image of hair cells from the vestibular organ in the inner ear. movement of fluid over these cells allows the position of the head to be sensed pic.twitter.com/RNd3UpUoOp — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) February 24, 2024

7.

microscopic view of caffeine crystals from an energy drink pic.twitter.com/J74CzLuZEa — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) February 22, 2024

8.

microscopic image of a microprocessor pic.twitter.com/9hZ07eihhN — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) February 21, 2024

9.

ureilite meteorite under the microscope pic.twitter.com/ze6qL0SiD7 — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) February 20, 2024

10.

tardigrade taking a stroll pic.twitter.com/VXohNJx1bm — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) February 16, 2024

11.

bumblebee after flying into a flower heavy with pollen pic.twitter.com/OBFsz13LBn — microscopic images. (@microscopicture) February 15, 2024

12.