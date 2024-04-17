Weird World conspiracy theories

This woman flew into a rage about chemtrails vibrating her house and ‘RAF Luton’ surely said it best

David Harris. Updated April 17th, 2024

Step aside, Matt Le Tissier, there’s a new conspiracy theorist in town. Well, quite a few – let’s face it – but for now it’s the turn of this woman fed up with chemtrails which are making her house vibrate.

No-one wishes a bad night’s sleep on anyone, obviously, but we wonder if the actual cause might be going over people’s heads.

It turns out @WindsorDebs doesn’t take kindly to this sort of thing – ‘No to experimental jabs, Net Zero, 15 minute cities and phony wars and an instant block for Covidians, Ukraine flaggers, climate goblins and chemtrail deniers,’ she says on Twitter.

So she presumably didn’t see this response from ‘RAF Luton’ – not actually the RAF in Luton – which went viral for reasons which will become apparent.

And it’s fair to say it took off, it really took off.

Only one question remained

Source @WindsorDebs