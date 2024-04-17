This woman flew into a rage about chemtrails vibrating her house and ‘RAF Luton’ surely said it best

Weird World conspiracy theories

Step aside, Matt Le Tissier, there’s a new conspiracy theorist in town. Well, quite a few – let’s face it – but for now it’s the turn of this woman fed up with chemtrails which are making her house vibrate.

No-one wishes a bad night’s sleep on anyone, obviously, but we wonder if the actual cause might be going over people’s heads.

House vibrating? Is the washing machine on? — James (@jwnh2802) April 6, 2024

It turns out @WindsorDebs doesn’t take kindly to this sort of thing – ‘No to experimental jabs, Net Zero, 15 minute cities and phony wars and an instant block for Covidians, Ukraine flaggers, climate goblins and chemtrail deniers,’ she says on Twitter.

So she presumably didn’t see this response from ‘RAF Luton’ – not actually the RAF in Luton – which went viral for reasons which will become apparent.

Hi Debs, A Squadron of Eurovision Typhoons dispersed #Chemtrails (or to give them their proper name Ionised Droplets Improvement Of Thoughts gas) over Windsor this week to assist local authorities with Population Reproduction Advanced Termination Photographed from a Canberra pic.twitter.com/s2PT0sBeX8 — RAF_Luton (@RAF_Luton) April 6, 2024

And it’s fair to say it took off, it really took off.

Advanced warning from the met office. The commercial airlines that are doing all the spraying are going to switch to their static electric generators sunday. Just be careful out and about tomorrow as static electricity is very attracted to tin foil hats pic.twitter.com/iCgZywGIUC — Peter #RejoinEU (@Benp052) April 6, 2024

So you’ll believe that a single radio transmitter half a globe away is making clouds and shaking your house, yet you deny that a whole civilisation running on fossil fuels has any effect at all? You should get some fruit trees, if you like cherry picking so much. — Grumpy Badger (@GrumpyBadger5) April 6, 2024

From left to right: Bill Gates mind control drugs, 5G Covid vaxx kill switch (also Bill Gates), blueberry flavour (Mary Berry) pic.twitter.com/wl2hyPWA0f — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 6, 2024

Wait til Debs sees the new vapour kilt chemtrail deployment method [code name ] for the refurbished Scotch Squadron at @RAF_Luton pic.twitter.com/E5ixBsPAM5 — Moley (@MoleyMole01) April 6, 2024

In some countries, you can buy liquid chemtrails that contain dangerous chemicals. Dihydrogen monoxide kills thousands every year. Yet ‘they’ don’t want you to know they exist.#wibble#IamMental#tinfoilhat pic.twitter.com/DHogkhbpF7 — Herb Brubanter (@HBrubanter) April 6, 2024

I was lucky enough to sit in the cockpit of one of those Eurovisions, they even let me photograph the instrument panel with my Canberra! pic.twitter.com/wt5BMWG175 — Nathan Shickle (@TheShickle) April 6, 2024

Only one question remained

How in all that is holy does someone like that have 11k followers? — Simon Lamb (@lambypies) April 6, 2024

Source @WindsorDebs