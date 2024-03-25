It was Facepalm Central as Laurence Fox called for a Nike boycott while wearing Nike shoes – 12 favourite reactions

Politics Laurence fox

The streets of London were put to the test, at the weekend, by the right-wing Turning Point group’s ‘rally for British culture’, also described as ‘the Million Man March’. Here’s how that looked –

150 people attended the “Million Man March” today. Slogan now officially downgraded to “We want our street back”. ⁦@TheTrawlPodcast⁩ pic.twitter.com/NcbqQP7yIX — Ryder (@Ryder56004614) March 24, 2024

"The Million Man March, Sir! All six of them!" pic.twitter.com/06V0IsFDof — Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) March 24, 2024

The assembled self-described patriots took issue with such things as Sadiq Khan, free speech and the new design of the England kit, which contains a more colourful reworking of the St. George’s cross.

HEARTWARMING: Turning Point UK embrace the new flag of St George at today’s Rally for British Culture pic.twitter.com/9gnsWSjN3S — Paul | @katamaridumassy.bsky.social (@katamaridumassy) March 23, 2024

Perhaps the most prominent attendee was the Reclaim Party leader, Laurence Fox.

Laurence Fox’s arrival at Turnip point’s little rally to save British culture not exactly setting things alight. Still more paps than demonstrators here lol. pic.twitter.com/LdTDVkU4ut — Ali (@ali__samson) March 23, 2024

We can’t be sure whether his presence was a draw or a deterrent, but it looked like he was about to take a busload of tourists on a local history tour.

Is the the million march minus 999,990??? https://t.co/VI0oVr3TjP — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) March 23, 2024

As big tech farms our brains as if we were psychic battery hens, sucking out every experience we’ve had through it’s algorithms, thank god for Larry and the flagshaggers ‘saving’ British culture. https://t.co/cjn6CK9JGb — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) March 24, 2024

I really miss those days that Million people actually was one million people, not 100. Progressive math. https://t.co/WrzeFXZxrY — Savan Qadir (@savanQadir) March 23, 2024

Huge, massive turnout at Far Right Wing fuck-nuggets convention at Cenotaph today. @TPointUK still as irrelevant as ever, and @LozzaFox turning up must have been the final nail in the coffin. pic.twitter.com/IQ7nVPCNZn — Russell (Rusty Rascal) Henley (@RustyRascal_) March 23, 2024

He rallied the assembled daytrippers with the words ‘Leave our flag alone’, calling for a boycott of Nike, who make the England kit, which might have been slightly less ironic if he hadn’t turned up in a pair of their shoes.

Laurence Fox is talking to people at the Cenotaph about the evils of Nike. While wearing Nike trainers. pic.twitter.com/2qaFjp8EBq — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) March 23, 2024

The oversight was too tempting for Twitter/X to ignore.

1.

Laurence Fox leading a “Million Men March” that like 50 people turned up to to boycott Nike whilst wearing Nike trainers is comedy gold. Satire is dead. pic.twitter.com/2bPmQYhOe9 — DEɅN JOHNSON (@deanjohnsonuk) March 24, 2024

2.

Laurence Fox is an idiot – pass it on. https://t.co/Bu9cLYe4b9 — Adam Pearson (@Adam_Pearson) March 23, 2024

3.

looking forward to Laurence Fox telling everyone to boycott Morrisons while wearing a Morrisons hat today https://t.co/nn2Q7ax1M0 — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) March 24, 2024

4.

Nice pic of Laurence Fox about to call for a ban on tattoos pic.twitter.com/kOpnQyLGU2 — Hugh Osborne (@Available4Panto) March 24, 2024

5.

I reckon Sacha Baron Cohen is stretching this joke too far but I have to admit this 'Laurence Fox' character is his funniest so far. https://t.co/5PzFEdt5wl — Maurice Mcleod (he/him) (@mowords) March 24, 2024

6.

Lozza might just be the greatest satirist Britain has ever produced. — Tom (@tarch85) March 24, 2024

7.

8.

All part of Nike’s marketing strategy. Lawrence is a major asset. — Philip Savage (@OviedoinLondon) March 24, 2024

9.

Laurence Fox probably made a mistake advocating a Nike boycott wearing Nike trainers. There are other brands available. pic.twitter.com/rOiHotWkC0 — Jon Kenna (@JonKenna0000000) March 24, 2024

10.

‘The Nike of the Living Dead’ Laurence Fox rocking up to the Cenotaph in his Nike Air Piss-Wizards to denounce… wait for it… Nike… The farce is strong in this one https://t.co/8gIF0XlfZx — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) March 23, 2024

11.

Given the size of the crowd it begs the question why he needs a microphone. — Dan Steil (@DanSteil1) March 23, 2024

12.

Day 2 of the GBNews inspired Nike boycott going well I see… https://t.co/pWSwvChXTj — Ged Brown (@BrownGed) March 24, 2024

The shoes weren’t the only ironic thing.

Let me just get this right. Laurence Fox kicks off about the cenotaph being cordoned off because of protests all the time so organises one at the cenotaph and complains the cenotaph is cordoned off to talk about boycotting Nike while wearing Nike? — James Koppert (@JamesKoppertCFC) March 24, 2024

After spotting the comments. Fox posted this –

Please forgive me. I cannot apologise enough. pic.twitter.com/DOXxfBpPHY — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) March 23, 2024

That’s that cleared up, then.

