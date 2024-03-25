Politics Laurence fox

It was Facepalm Central as Laurence Fox called for a Nike boycott while wearing Nike shoes – 12 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 25th, 2024

The streets of London were put to the test, at the weekend, by the right-wing Turning Point group’s ‘rally for British culture’, also described as ‘the Million Man March’. Here’s how that looked –

The assembled self-described patriots took issue with such things as Sadiq Khan, free speech and the new design of the England kit, which contains a more colourful reworking of the St. George’s cross.

Perhaps the most prominent attendee was the Reclaim Party leader, Laurence Fox.

We can’t be sure whether his presence was a draw or a deterrent, but it looked like he was about to take a busload of tourists on a local history tour.

He rallied the assembled daytrippers with the words ‘Leave our flag alone’, calling for a boycott of Nike, who make the England kit, which might have been slightly less ironic if he hadn’t turned up in a pair of their shoes.

The oversight was too tempting for Twitter/X to ignore.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

The shoes weren’t the only ironic thing.

After spotting the comments. Fox posted this –

That’s that cleared up, then.

READ MORE

Nike’s ‘playful update’ on the new England shirt had some fans frothing at the mouth and it’s a fabulously entertaining read

Source BladeoftheSun Image BladeoftheSun