Nike’s ‘playful update’ on the new England shirt had some fans frothing at the mouth and it’s a fabulously entertaining read

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, people who go on about ‘snowflakes’ tend to be the quickest to take offence.

And now we have another exhibit (number 346, we think) to add to this list, the new England football shirt just unveiled by Nike.

The new @England celebrate football heroes of the past with a modern twist. Made with – to breathe with you ‍ in the moments that matter most. #NikeFootball pic.twitter.com/G2CkgHp3v6 — Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 18, 2024

And there was one thing in particular that got some fans frothing at the mouth, a ‘playful update’ that, well, best have a look for yourself.

A playful update to the of St. George appears on the collar to unite and inspire. pic.twitter.com/lXEjXhbIJO — Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 18, 2024

And we’re not sure it inspired a certain type of fan, but it definitely united them, and their fury makes for a very entertaining read.

1.

Worst part of the shirt, what’s wrong with a normal red cross like the flag? — Chris (@BearCPFC) March 20, 2024

2.

Looks crap I'll be wearing my old England shirt even if I get bean juice down it I'd rather wear that than this — DS (@Pu55yman_Dan) March 20, 2024

3.

Not yours to mess with, is it? — Adam Hibbert, SDP PPC Sevenoaks (@adhib) March 20, 2024

4.

Do you like my playful update of the Nike logo? pic.twitter.com/r4TDXOUm6h — Jordan P (@j0rdp) March 20, 2024

5.

Of all the things to dick around with, why the flag of St. George? Can't you people give it a rest and at least leave our flag alone? — Adrian Bold (@adrianbold) March 20, 2024

6.

That's not playful. It's ideologically-driven propaganda. I will NEVER buy another one of your products. — Dryhten of the Fyrd (@nikkelseyn) March 20, 2024

7.

Can we just have the St George’s flag since that’s who and what we represent ?! — Sparxs_TV (@Sparxs_TV) March 20, 2024

8.

Disgracefully disrespectful. There should be hell to pay. — Samuel Thinks (@ThinksSamuel) March 20, 2024

9.

I’m playfully boycotting Nike for the rest of my life — Lord Flashheart (@Lordflashh3art) March 21, 2024

10.

How disrespectful and racists. This should be hate crime! — Jordan Hall (@JordanHall_dev) March 20, 2024

11.

Seriously how dare you change our Country’s flag it’s obscene massive boycott incoming me thinks !!! — Paul Reece Ham (@PaulReeceHam) March 20, 2024

It’s just a bit of fun, lads!

We’re with these people.

Has to go down as an all time hall of famer when it comes to boiling piss on this app, quote tweets and replies are absolutely unhinged https://t.co/1sjDVWvc4w — Alfie Potts Harmer (@ahtralfie) March 20, 2024

old people calling younger generations snowflakes but then having a complete meltdown over a colour of a cross will never fail to make me crease, useless man all of them https://t.co/6qWULmMDzN — niran (@TheOfficialFNG) March 21, 2024

Peter Savile did this on an Umbro kit years ago, and no one pretended to give a shit. But we're a decade stupider and more spiteful, so obviously all the cranks have assembled to do what they do. https://t.co/88lWHo1dID — Chris Taylor (@christotaylo) March 20, 2024

To conclude …

I love how FURIOUS this is making the flag shaggers. It’s just marvellous. It’s just a shirt. https://t.co/AWgS0s2IEV — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) March 20, 2024

