23 winning responses to the fury over the colourful St George’s Cross on Nike’s new England football shirt

As you can’t possibly failed to have noticed by now, there’s a New England national football shirt and manufacturer Nike thought they’d have a little fun – a ‘playful update’ to be exact – with the St George’s Cross.

And it’s fair to say it hasn’t gone down entirely well.

A playful update to the of St. George appears on the collar to unite and inspire. pic.twitter.com/lXEjXhbIJO — Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 18, 2024

We wrote on Thursday about how it had a certain sort of football fan frothing at the mouth, and it’s a bandwagon that politicians of all colours – not unlike the new St George’s Cross – been happy to jump on.

The Football Association defended the design and said it in fact referenced the history of the team all the way back to 1966, don’t you know.

FA defends England kit over St George’s Cross design saying “it is not the first time” different colours have been used https://t.co/1RLVZcipGN — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 22, 2024

But the debate shows no sign of going away, with the national team playing a friendly against Brazil on Saturday.

Would be the perfect time for Kate Middleton to return to public life in the royal box, we reckon.

But while we wait with baited breath to find out who blinks first, here are our favourite things people are saying about it right now.

Hang on a minute… This was the Team GB uniform for the 2012 Olympic Games and nobody said a word? Everyone understood that it was an artistic interpretation of the Union Jack and were happy with it. This country has gone utterly backwards. pic.twitter.com/AAl9KrJvn8 — p-dinheiro™ (@p_dinheiro) March 22, 2024

House!! It’s all in here – woke, gay, communist, women’s football. Appeasing lesbians. What do I win. pic.twitter.com/jW7MLcrL6b — Brendan May (@bmay) March 22, 2024

English people are so fucking weird man you’ve all lost it — Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) March 22, 2024

Clueless as ever, @JimWhite on @talkSPORT: “Imagine if Nike, tinkered with the flag on a Brazil shirt!” Yeah, imagine… pic.twitter.com/Vt1ZMYWdU8 — Footy Shirt Sean (@FootyShirtSean) March 22, 2024

Lads, the country’s going to shit. Energy prices have caused the sharpest increase in absolute poverty in 30 years. Councils are going bankrupt. Backlogs in the NHS & courts will take an estimated 10 years to clear. 4.3m children are growing up in poverty. But yeah, you crack on. https://t.co/Su60qIu7Ld — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 22, 2024

Rainbow lanyards are woke. Colourful England flags are woke. Stopping climate change is woke. Protesting genocide is woke. Pronouns, woke. Doctor Who, woke. Female sports pundits, woke. My ex-wife’s new boyfriend, woke. My kids who won’t speak to me, woke. Gary Lineke — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) March 22, 2024

Absolutely disgraceful that this England team shirt has no cross of St George on it! How do they expect our boys to win anything if they don’t display what MillwallDave describes as ‘The sacred icon of the English nation and people.’ pic.twitter.com/JZKwFSNBKi — charlie higson (@monstroso) March 22, 2024

I do feel like we should just start telling people to get a grip instead of nodding and accepting there will be discourse https://t.co/jL1bts4FfI — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 22, 2024

Grow up for fuck's sake https://t.co/t90W2LSwj6 — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) March 22, 2024

[me at Nike HQ, six months ago]

me: yeah i sort of changed the colours of the little flag on the collar. looks cool isn’t it?

John Nike, Head of Nike: yeah

me: people’ll be normal about it, won’t they?

John Nike: yeah — JOEL GOLBY STAN ACCOUNT (@joelgolby) March 22, 2024

