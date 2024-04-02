The intro to this article about ‘age gap’ relationships went wildly viral and it’s not even the half of it

Life relationships

The rather bizarre intro to this article about age gap relationships sent it wildly viral on Twitter but for those people who could manage to read a little further, it turned out it wasn’t even the half of it.

It’s a piece from New York magazine’s The Cut highlighted by @christapeterso who was unsure why anyone would read any further because, well, look.

Why did you guys read past this https://t.co/bTbxFcgfMy pic.twitter.com/qX3yVYwvZW — worms cited (@christapeterso) March 28, 2024

But for anyone who did take the deep dive into it – you can find the whole thing (free for a limited time) here – it was quite the ride.

And so much more we don’t have the space for right now. Instead, enjoy our favourite things people said about it.

In the summer, in the south of France, I purchase jackpot tickets and do not check the winning numbers. I have character-in-a-book disease and I need a doctor — worms cited (@christapeterso) March 28, 2024

I burn money. I take it out of my pocket and set it alight. It burns like my heart- full of love for my old man husband. — Jade (@JadeEckhaus) March 28, 2024

Lmfao she’s romanticizing her own activities into frivolity as if she’s a character in a bad romance novel written by a man — the brave little poaster (@virgil_30) March 28, 2024

Wait, this whole thing was written by someone in a ten year age gap relationship?? That’s it!? — Briana is tired (@AnaDion94) March 28, 2024

The whole thing was awful, not least of which the framing of it as marrying someone older – babe you married RICH, that’s the key here, not his age. — Mandy Hoskins (@MandyHoskins22) March 28, 2024

He’s only 10 years older ? I keep reading about this. Assumed she was 25 and he was 80 — J Bo (@Jtothabo) March 28, 2024

maybe not the main point here but not sure becoming a full time writer was the right choice for her — laura ️ (@wanderlustlaura) March 27, 2024

It’s like trad-wife tok fell into a particularly verbose AI chatbot. — Hot Indictment Summer (@NellieResists) March 28, 2024

Really enjoying your chaos xoJane era, but a 30 year old is not “an older man” — a Rose grows in Brooklyn (@starlightrose13) March 27, 2024

What’s so funny about this to me is that they hardly have that much of an age gap… It won’t be long until they’re basically peers, and then… well, the clichés write themselves — Brigit Young (@BrigitYoung) March 28, 2024

‘The Incredibly Specific Case For Marrying This Particular Individual, If You Are Me’. — DänielNöthing (@DanielNothing) March 28, 2024

Is this the death of women’s lib? Defeated by generational capitalism? — Eve Eurydice (@EurydiceEve) March 28, 2024

this line explains everything pic.twitter.com/porktRyW8D — shea (@justsheavassar) March 28, 2024

To conclude …

This is what a 10-year age gap looks like. pic.twitter.com/YIgTH4myhA — Sportswalkthe (@Sportswalkthe) March 28, 2024

