13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

John Plunkett. Updated April 5th, 2024

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of our favourite takedowns that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘First class!’

2. ‘Absolutely brutal. Even Liam Neeson’s given up and gone home’


3. ‘Obliterated by a barriester’

I'm seeing someone else, wanted to break up with her. I bought the ring for a work colleague, wasn't planning to propose until the holiday we planned. During new year's eve, I proposed to my girlfriend. It's been posted on my friends Snapchat, my girlfriends Facebook page, everywhere. I saw people proposing so I wanted to go with the flow and proposed to my girlfriend whilst partially pissed. Can I get the ring back and cancel the engagement please?

Not been bothering with Reddit over Xmas; but it’s nice to come back to an early nominee for “stupidest post of the year”, especially so early on. Let me check I’ve got this straight: You were planning on proposing to a work colleague when you go on holiday, despite the fact you are still seeing someone you class as your girlfriend. However, in a twist of fate, you took that engagement ring out with you on New Years Eve. Either that, or you took the wrong girlfriend out. Either way, mistakes were made. Those mistakes were compounded when you got caught up in the heat of other people’s affection, and proposed to your (wrong) girlfriend. And now, you want legal advice on whether you can get the ring back, so you don’t have to buy another ring and can instead give your intended fiancée your accidental fiancées’ ring.

Well, from a legal perspective you’re shit out of luck because a gift is a gift, even when given by a moron. However, there is a solution: tell your (current/accidental) fiancée about the mistake. Honesty may actually be your best policy here, because I suspect that the realisation that you are such an utter fungus of a person will lead her to take the ring off and fling it. If you’re lucky, you may be able to find it and then can give your ex-fiancée’s sloppy seconds to your bit on the side. And what a lucky girl she will be!

4. ‘Guy who pretends to be Christian gets caught not knowing Easter is on a different day each year’


5. ‘Yesterday’s Britain, A Better Britain’

6. ‘White immigrants don’t count’

7. ‘Second most powerful nation in the world’

