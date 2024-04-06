Weird World food

Would you try any of the 20 ‘most bizarre’ foods in the world?

Poke Staff. Updated April 6th, 2024

TasteAtlas, the website for all things related to foods of the world, knows that people have an appetite for learning about the unusual or even gross side of cuisine, as well as the more commonly enjoyed delicacies.

That’s why they created this infographic of exoticism, rarity and wrongness. And by wrongness, we really really mean wrongness. Look away now if you’re of a delicate constitution.

20 most bizarre foods in the world Casu Marzu cheese infested with live maggots SARDINIA, ITALY Century egg sharp ammonia-scented eggs HUNAN, CHINA Bosintang stew made with dog meat SOUTH KOREA Fruit Bat Soup boiled fruit bats soup PALAU Shirako fish sperm sacks JAPAN Ubre Asada grilled cow udder ARGENTINA Maguro no Medama cooked tuna eyeballs JAPAN Hákarl fermented pungent shark meat ICELAND Tiet Canh raw blood pudding VIETNAM Virgin boy eggs eggs cooked in the urine of prepubescent boys DONGYANG, CHINA HEALTH RISK PURE FAT PUNGENT ACQUIRED TASTE NOT ANIMAL CRUELTY NOT AN ICE CREAM BATS! NOT NOT OYSTERS USE PROTECTION STINKY DANGER DON'T SUCK IT WTF KEEP AN EYE ON IT BUGS! GAG REFLEX HEADS UP! BLOODY EXTREME CRUELTY SO WRONG TOO MANY LEGS tasteatlas Muktuk frozen whale skin and blubber ALASKA, USA Vegemite on Toast yeast spread AUSTRALIA Akutaq reindeer fat+fish+berries ice cream ALASKA, USA Rocky Mountain oysters deep fried bull testicles USA Surströmming putrid canned fermented herring SWEDEN Balut cooked duck embryo PHILIPPINES Beondegi silkworm pupae insects SOUTH KOREA Crappit heid stuffed and boiled fish head SCOTLAND Pinikpikan chicken beaten to death CORDILLERA REGION PHILIPPINES A-Ping fried tarantulas KAMPONG CHAM PROVINCE CAMBODIA

NB. Making Pinikpikan in the way described is thankfully now illegal in the Philippines, and many other dishes in the list are no longer eaten, presumably because people discovered pizza.

Although TasteAtlas shared the image back in 2019, it recently turned up on Reddit’s r/CoolGuides forum, where it proved to be very popular, with more than 18,000 upvotes …which is more than can be said for most of the dishes.

I’m Scottish, have lived here my whole life, and I have never once heard of “crappit heid.” That is not to say that it doesn’t exist, but I’m just highlighting how rare these dishes might be even in their country of origin.
LyleTheLanley

So everyone is just cool with the maggot cheese? No one wants to address that?
SecretSquirrelSauce

“Fuckin ‘ell! These eggs taste like one of the young boys wasn’t a virgin! What the hell is wrong with you?!?! Get outta my kitchen. NOW!”

Gordon Ramsay – probably
FurlessWookiee

You should not be happily eating virgin boy eggs.
crexkitman

Century eggs are literally just preserved. How does it make the same list as the piss eggs lol?
neko_mancy

Because snails and frogs’ legs are not bizarre?
AlissonHarlan

Pork Tiet Canh is not only bizarre, it is lethal.
Wild-Thymes


….I’m good.

I…just…never.
EllenIsobel

“Fruit bat soup”

Okay, guys, we’ve been over this.
APanasonicYouth

There was one very obvious elephant in the room, although oddly not on a sandwich or in a kebab.


Alright, who the fuck snuck Vegemite onto this list and called it a bizarre food?
TheTelevisionBox

Someone‘s bullying Australia here.
Ali-Gator-2209

I’m not even Australian and I’m very confused how that compares to the rest of this list. And it’s like the only vegetarian dish as well seems odd.
Upstairs-Extension-9

Seriously Vegemite on toast is fucking delicious and is eaten by literally millions of people a day. Who the fuck knows who eats that other shit on this list.
ghostlegend434

How the hell does Vegemite end up on the same chart as that other stuff?!
MissyKerfoops

Some of these entries are so beyond messed up and there’s cheeky ol Vegemite hurting absolutely nobody, feels wrong.
tjreid99

Whatever. Marmite’s better.

READ MORE

Source TasteAtlas H/T r/CoolGuides Image TasteAtlas