Would you try any of the 20 ‘most bizarre’ foods in the world?

TasteAtlas, the website for all things related to foods of the world, knows that people have an appetite for learning about the unusual or even gross side of cuisine, as well as the more commonly enjoyed delicacies.

That’s why they created this infographic of exoticism, rarity and wrongness. And by wrongness, we really really mean wrongness. Look away now if you’re of a delicate constitution.

NB. Making Pinikpikan in the way described is thankfully now illegal in the Philippines, and many other dishes in the list are no longer eaten, presumably because people discovered pizza.

Although TasteAtlas shared the image back in 2019, it recently turned up on Reddit’s r/CoolGuides forum, where it proved to be very popular, with more than 18,000 upvotes …which is more than can be said for most of the dishes.

I’m Scottish, have lived here my whole life, and I have never once heard of “crappit heid.” That is not to say that it doesn’t exist, but I’m just highlighting how rare these dishes might be even in their country of origin.

LyleTheLanley

So everyone is just cool with the maggot cheese? No one wants to address that?

SecretSquirrelSauce

“Fuckin ‘ell! These eggs taste like one of the young boys wasn’t a virgin! What the hell is wrong with you?!?! Get outta my kitchen. NOW!” Gordon Ramsay – probably

FurlessWookiee

You should not be happily eating virgin boy eggs.

crexkitman

Century eggs are literally just preserved. How does it make the same list as the piss eggs lol?

neko_mancy

Because snails and frogs’ legs are not bizarre?

AlissonHarlan

Pork Tiet Canh is not only bizarre, it is lethal.

Wild-Thymes



….I’m good. I…just…never.

EllenIsobel

“Fruit bat soup” Okay, guys, we’ve been over this.

APanasonicYouth

There was one very obvious elephant in the room, although oddly not on a sandwich or in a kebab.



Alright, who the fuck snuck Vegemite onto this list and called it a bizarre food?

TheTelevisionBox

Someone‘s bullying Australia here.

Ali-Gator-2209

I’m not even Australian and I’m very confused how that compares to the rest of this list. And it’s like the only vegetarian dish as well seems odd.

Upstairs-Extension-9

Seriously Vegemite on toast is fucking delicious and is eaten by literally millions of people a day. Who the fuck knows who eats that other shit on this list.

ghostlegend434

How the hell does Vegemite end up on the same chart as that other stuff?!

MissyKerfoops

Some of these entries are so beyond messed up and there’s cheeky ol Vegemite hurting absolutely nobody, feels wrong.

tjreid99

Whatever. Marmite’s better.

