The Telegraph’s anti-NHS headline is making people sick – 14 favourite reactions

We were beginning to think the Telegraph had turned over its column inches to a full-time war on Gen Z, but they’ve taken time out of their busy schedule of talking about giving up avocado on toast to have a pop at the NHS.

The job of attacking the institution that provides the only access to healthcare for the majority of British people fell to Allison Pearson, who went straight for the jugular.

It was something of a change of heart – or maybe of face.

We can’t say what the Telegraph comments section was like, but Twitter/X wasn’t impressed.

Yes, this is definitely something a national newspaper should be publishing rather than a pamphlet handed out in near derelict bus stations. pic.twitter.com/dzNGPSPVFh — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) April 9, 2024

Oh that’s weird because it did the opposite of killing me.

40 people worked around the clock to save my life when I was in a coma and expected to die.

At the end of it, no bill.

They would barely let me thank them. https://t.co/X3nSYQc50m — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) April 9, 2024

Columnists are the enemy of Britain https://t.co/F4ESK13lLM — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) April 9, 2024

It's not the NHS trying to kill us I'm worried about… https://t.co/UExkUmrYzq pic.twitter.com/wFkUUHy5hG — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 10, 2024

You can tell Conservatives are spent when they broadcast their hatred of the best of the UK. https://t.co/hlUeWo1B5u — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) April 9, 2024

At this point the paywall is saving us from ourselves https://t.co/FjLkAZCCWQ — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) April 9, 2024

I had emergency c-section. The speed. The professionalism. The kindness of the anesthesiologist who joked with me about trips to Croatia. The fact that this did NOT cost a penny. NHS struggles bc it was systematically gutted by Allison's political ilk. She should be ashamed. https://t.co/yNLCSUgaNy — Prof Maja Korica (@DrKorica) April 10, 2024

They've kept my Dad alive through numerous heart attacks https://t.co/mxy49drhrv — Malex (@markpalexander) April 10, 2024

Will she refuse to be treated by it when there is no private health option for her particular acute health emergency? https://t.co/ysNerDMOct — Dr Lindsay Maxwell [email protected] (@ParisDaguerre) April 9, 2024

Wake up babe, Allison Pearson has been sniffing glue again. pic.twitter.com/TRJP3tH3Y7 — Linda Marric (@Linda_Marric) April 10, 2024

A Pearson is the SI Unit of stupidity. pic.twitter.com/ENFFaFrSPb — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) April 9, 2024

Whatever happened to Allison Pearson: a continuing series? The descent into rabid right-wing delusions, conspiracy theorists & miserablism: something the Daily Telegraph seems to excel at. pic.twitter.com/rfLPm9uW46 — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) April 10, 2024

I worked for the NHS

How is this even allowed ?

UK 2024 https://t.co/szqNZu7H5c — Brian Doogan (@brandodub) April 9, 2024

Did somebody say ‘reverse ferret’?

They've updated the headline. Slightly. Good Morning. pic.twitter.com/gqdGPyLK2y — Roland Smith (@rolandmcs) April 10, 2024

