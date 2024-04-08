A very privileged Telegraph columnist claimed her early ‘hustle’ put Gen Z to shame, and the facepalm was visible from space – 18 top reactions

News telegraph

Nobody has control over where, when or in what circumstance they’re born. They can, however, recognise when those factors afford them a certain amount of privilege.

Telegraph columnist Sophia Money-Coutts missed the memo, and penned a piece berating the younger generation for their alleged unwillingness to knuckle down to hard graft.

Unfortunately for Ms. Money-Coutts, her background was well-known enough to pour a generous helping of scepticism over her claims of having to hustle. These metaphorical howls of laughter perfectly demonstrate the general sentiment.

1.

Sophia, daughter of Crispin James Alan Nevill Money-Coutts, 9th Baron Latymer, of the Coutts family who founded the private bank, and granddaughter of Bill Deedes, former editor of the Telegraph, 'hustled' all hours to build her career at the – checks notes – Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/uRGI0yGovp — TheJazzDad (@TheJazzDad) April 7, 2024

2.

Ah yes. Reminds me of the time the fifth Baron Bethell explained that he learned to ‘hustle’ after fluffing his A-levels at Harrow. The struggle is real. https://t.co/vs1i6tKjrU — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 7, 2024

3.

Like most of my peers (dukes, marquesses, earls, viscounts, or barons) pic.twitter.com/KXPPnkU8bj — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) April 7, 2024

4.

Her name is Money-Coutts. Scrooge McDuck was less on the fucking nose. pic.twitter.com/V42ATNpx2c — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 7, 2024

5.

Gen X here. Moved to London in my twenties. Lived for free in a squat. Got a job. Got a better job. Got paid to study. Had a feckin ball. Gen Z kids have none of the advantages that I had and wouldn't even understand the privileges that you've had, Ms Money-Funny. pic.twitter.com/WFhVVhR1xz — Donna McLean (@Donna__McLean) April 7, 2024

6.

You have to laugh. It’s either that or cry in exasperation. Not worth it. https://t.co/W7UoZozZzF — Lady Rachel #FBPE (@smileyrach2) April 7, 2024

7.

Sophia Money-Coutts is the daughter of Crispin Money-Coutts, the 9th Baron Latymer, and the family behind Coutts Bank. If you don't know who they are, it's because you will never have enough money to bank with them. pic.twitter.com/M2JUmpNeEb — She Guevara (@No7Sammy) April 7, 2024

8.

Definitely ‘up by the bootstraps’ this one pic.twitter.com/VUCNu1NFCF — James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) April 7, 2024

9.