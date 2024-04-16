Donald Trump appeared to doze off during his ‘hush money’ trial – 24 scathing verdicts

Politics donald trump

Donald Trump is now officially the first president to face a criminal trial, accused of falsifying business records to cover up a cover up – namely paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged sexual encounter.

Trump denies all the charges.

Having sex with Donald J. Trump is not a crime. (Although in a just world, it would be.) The #TrumpTrial is not about sex, it is about covering up sex with fraudulent business records to influence an election. And that *is* a crime. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 15, 2024

Judge Juan Merchan threatened to jail Trump if he causes a commotion in court or fails to attend any of the sessions. He didn’t say anything about what might happen if the defendant formerly known as ‘Mr President’ decided to take a nap.

Haberman: Trump appeared to be asleep. His head would fall down… He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. pic.twitter.com/Y9niQfZc3W — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2024

New York Times reporting that Donald Trump has fallen asleep at his trial. pic.twitter.com/oEBXHIdIsX — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) April 15, 2024

Before long, both #SleepyDon and #DonSnoreleone were trending, alongside other spectacular takedowns. Here are some of the best.

Honestly, let him sleep.

Wheel him into a fake Oval Office on the back nine of Trump National, tell him he’s the president, hand him a Diet Coke and a hamberder, play a nature video, quietly close the door, and walk away.#SleepyDon pic.twitter.com/jupvKVGrNa — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 15, 2024

Sleepy Don fell asleep in court. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 15, 2024

To be fair, that's also a description of him trying to operate velcro. https://t.co/qPjkVEb54e — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 15, 2024

Shocker: Neither Fox News or Fox Business has mentioned reports of Trump falling asleep in court today — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2024

To be clear, "Sleepy Joe" is awake and criss-crossing the country, while Trump is literally asleep at his own criminal trial. https://t.co/3QtWYhc3Bi — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 15, 2024

Jesus Suffering F if Biden fell asleep at something even remotely comparable to a trial that could end with him going to prison like Trump just did IT WOULD BE THE ONLY THING ON TELEVISION, THE INTERNET AND EXTRA SENSORY COMMUNICATION TRUMP

FELL

ASLEEP

SITTING

UPRIGHT pic.twitter.com/5rfVz8vTzu — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 15, 2024

Stormy did say Trump wasn’t able to stay up for long.#SleepyDon — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 15, 2024

If Trump is too old and weak to stay awake at his own criminal trial, what do you think will happen in the Situation Room? pic.twitter.com/5sM8ghcD9b — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 15, 2024

