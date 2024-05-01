An American business owner on LinkedIn shared what his marriage proposal taught him about B2B sales and it just gets better and better

Life linkedin work

The only time we go on LinkedIn is to unsubscribe from getting emails about LinkedIn but if it’s full of this sort of content then we might be missing a trick.

It’s a guy who proposed to his girlfriend – ahhh – who then shared what his proposal taught him about B2B sales. Aarrrgh!

Now there’s always the distinct possibility that this is deep cover – surely it is! – but it’s a very funny read either way (with wildly varying amounts of facepalm).

Here’s how it first went viral on Twitter.

Linkedin cannot be real pic.twitter.com/tT2GlqlzOf — Avi (@avighnash) May 1, 2024

And there’s more – lots more – where that came from.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

LinkedIn is a parody of itself at this point. — Kush (@aslikush) May 1, 2024

The terrific think about LinkedIn these days is it’s impossible to tell whether the people writing these posts are engagement farming, parodying themselves or genuinely of the view this is great content https://t.co/TJWO7r0QRx — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) May 1, 2024

gotta share a lesson & the good news somehow — Abdussalam Popoola (@abdussalampopsy) May 1, 2024

Beware of LinkedIn techbros, one may be lurking in your family or neighbourhood. https://t.co/FLA6lPDUMq — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) May 1, 2024

You guys are not serious people — Nilan Saha (@nilansaha) May 1, 2024

If I saw this I’d dump him https://t.co/7iRQ58XuIW — ️‍ / m a r c u s (@marcusjdl) May 1, 2024

We took a deep breath and took a deep(ish) dive into the responses. Here’s what Corporate Sween had to say.

You’re lucky that you’re the owner. If you were on my team I would fire you for the following reasons: 1) No one on my team is allowed to get married. This helps decrease the chances of people taking maternity or paternity leave. 2) You clearly took a vacation to execute this proposal which shows your head is not in the right place. No one on my team takes days off. 3) You’re based in Santa Monica. I don’t allow west coast based workers on my team as California recently passed legislation that legally requires employers to give 40 hours of sick leave a year. Best of luck with it. Sween

And what the original poster, Bryan Shankman said in response .

‘I would like to hire you as CEO of SuperSeller. I need this type of hard-nosed management to keep me on track. Will fax over the contract.’

Probably best not to take it too seriously, then. Isn’t it?

READ MORE

This letter to the Times about the benefits of taking the stairs has the very best payoff

H/T @avighnash