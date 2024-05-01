This letter to the Times about the benefits of taking the stairs has the very best payoff

Life exercise life hacks

We’re grateful to the Times journalist Sean O’Neill for sharing this fabulous reader’s letter which is already the hot favourite for newspaper letter of the week, if not the year … and beyond.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Bravo Martyn Leadley!

Ha ha ha – posting for all those for whom stairs are an absolute drain https://t.co/kj8IUlMil1 — KarenPhysioCoUk (@karenphysiocouk) April 30, 2024

This, but waiting for brown rice to finish cooking. https://t.co/eKSBjQetSA — Nick Procter (@MrProcter) April 30, 2024

“Will they live longer or will it just feel like longer?” https://t.co/zdDSa9GUXk — purpleclaire (@purpleclaire) May 1, 2024

And because it got us in the mood for this sort of thing (readers’ letters, not exercising), it reminded us of this.

Guardian letter writers are on a roll at the moment!

pic.twitter.com/DczJ9iC5Xc — @elisled2 #FBPE #HopeDiesLast (@elisled2) February 19, 2024

And this.

Great letter in today’s Times: pic.twitter.com/KlFa0Mqt9p — John Inge (@BishopWorcester) January 11, 2024

And this.

A genuine astonishing scientific breakthrough – Happy New Year all pic.twitter.com/eT5BF7ilWk — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 1, 2024

And this!

There is so much going on in this letter, and I am here for every second of it. pic.twitter.com/mdeS1HtJpS — Marcus Walker (@WalkerMarcus) February 8, 2024

Source The Times @TimesONeill Image Unsplash Luca Bravo