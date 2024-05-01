Life exercise life hacks

This letter to the Times about the benefits of taking the stairs has the very best payoff

John Plunkett. Updated May 1st, 2024

We’re grateful to the Times journalist Sean O’Neill for sharing this fabulous reader’s letter which is already the hot favourite for newspaper letter of the week, if not the year … and beyond.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Bravo Martyn Leadley!

And because it got us in the mood for this sort of thing (readers’ letters, not exercising), it reminded us of this.

And this.

And this.

And this!

Source The Times @TimesONeill Image Unsplash Luca Bravo