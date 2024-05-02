17 times the instructions were followed far too literally – to hilarious effect

Social Media Funny fails

The title given to the explanation of what the subreddit r/peanutbutterisoneword is about really sums it up in five words.

Here it is.

“Just put a clever title Ordering a custom label and giving instructions, only to have the instructions printed on the thing you ordered? How about an engraving saying “I want this left blank” or “Hello, Mike! Underneath that, I miss you.” This is the sub for that!”

These 17 examples must have been frustrating for the people who were on the receiving end – but they’re pretty entertaining to the rest of us.

1. ‘Some lovely thrift shop embroidery’



2. ‘My dad’s 50th birthday cake’



3. ‘Delivery request’



4. ‘Ordered a doormat for my aunt’



5. ‘Say something personal’



6. ‘Employee wrote my name exactly as I said’



7. ‘Bought sober stickers for my clients’



8. Technically correct



9. ‘Task: Build Clarion Hotel sign’



