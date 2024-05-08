Celebrity Piers Morgan

The first anniversary of this epic Piers Morgan takedown sent it viral all over again

Poke Staff. Updated May 8th, 2024

Back when Piers Morgan was still on the telly – like the rest of Talk TV, the Murdoch-owned operation is now a YouTube affair – he probably didn’t go as viral as often as he would have liked.

And when he did go viral, it wasn’t always for reasons he would presumably have preferred.

They didn’t come much more viral than this, his chat with Elle Brook – something of a sensation on OnlyFans by all accounts – when he asked what her imaginary kids – she doesn’t have any yet – would make of the way she made her money.

And her response was so good no wonder she was sharing it all over again.

BOOM.

Source @holdthatelle