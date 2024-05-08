The first anniversary of this epic Piers Morgan takedown sent it viral all over again

Celebrity Piers Morgan

Back when Piers Morgan was still on the telly – like the rest of Talk TV, the Murdoch-owned operation is now a YouTube affair – he probably didn’t go as viral as often as he would have liked.

And when he did go viral, it wasn’t always for reasons he would presumably have preferred.

They didn’t come much more viral than this, his chat with Elle Brook – something of a sensation on OnlyFans by all accounts – when he asked what her imaginary kids – she doesn’t have any yet – would make of the way she made her money.

And her response was so good no wonder she was sharing it all over again.

Nearly a year ago since my life changed forever…

W or L? pic.twitter.com/7VVzgn9518 — Elle Brooke (@holdthatelle) May 6, 2024

BOOM.

“They can cry in their Ferraris” Lengendary. — NBC7x FREE 8 min BJ @ (@nbc7_x) May 6, 2024

One of the hardest one liners https://t.co/JCatUMDNYT — BLACK SHAWN MICHAELS (@__GRZY__) May 6, 2024

Well done for putting him in his place! — West Ham Images (@HamImages) May 6, 2024

And today's internet winner is……. Elle Brooke, you go girl, this is how you put Piers Morgan in his place https://t.co/MthBbwYes5 — Felix DeSouza (@FelixDez70) May 7, 2024

Lmao Piers Morgan a clown bruh ☠️ — max ween (@themaxxween) May 6, 2024

Source @holdthatelle