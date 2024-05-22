This kookaburra’s ungrateful reaction to pasta is nothing to get in a flap about
A semi-scientific experiment from 2020 has hit the internet all over again, and it’s still as funny as it was four years ago.
Here’s the original.
@chriswadih if someone could give me a scientific answer that would be great #fyp #aussie ♬ original sound – chriswadih
We still don’t know whether they like pasta, but it seems likely that they prefer fingers.
The brilliant Nature is Amazing posted it on Twitter/X, where it’s picked up more than eight million views in less than 24 hours.
i’ve watched this at least a dozen times and it just keeps getting funnier pic.twitter.com/36YPiwfpG7
— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 21, 2024
Here’s what people have been saying about it.
1.
i knew it was gonna be a squirrel or a kookaburra the moment i saw the pasta and i was not disappointed https://t.co/lmRtT0iw14
— live, laugh, bean (@frogkenny) May 22, 2024
2.
"Not this shit again, DIE!" https://t.co/Q1uTxaRz2C
— Grev （djenterate era 10^1100yr）「Do protons decay?」 (@GrevGrev) May 22, 2024
3.
Kookaburra around and find out
— Jonathan Caruso (@JonathanACaruso) May 21, 2024
4.
This might be my favourite kinda birding https://t.co/m3MMgj7Wqi
— Jo Dworschak (@StoryStory_Jo) May 21, 2024
5.
No but they like finger food…… https://t.co/hUZDQb2Csu
— ELLIE (@DYSONlife4real) May 21, 2024
6.
https://t.co/aRSdoaZAEH pic.twitter.com/tzpmIX13bJ
— Stephʕ•̫͡•ʕ (@stephaneegss) May 21, 2024
7.
Epic fail @ToniHepburn85 @JurassicLark72 https://t.co/WXSGqyE3ck
— St. K.Flynnx (@K_Flynny369) May 21, 2024
8.
Made me laugh. https://t.co/0UZKRmUV93
— The Wasatch Jackalope (@Jackalopes_Inc) May 21, 2024
unclear as to why had a different take.
I’d be so pissed if someone dug into my leftovers like this https://t.co/Yr7L1XIvSF
— unclear as to why (@d_intheclouds) May 21, 2024
The kookaburra clearly agreed.
