This kookaburra’s ungrateful reaction to pasta is nothing to get in a flap about

Poke Staff. Updated May 22nd, 2024

A semi-scientific experiment from 2020 has hit the internet all over again, and it’s still as funny as it was four years ago.

Here’s the original.

@chriswadih if someone could give me a scientific answer that would be great #fyp #aussie ♬ original sound – chriswadih

We still don’t know whether they like pasta, but it seems likely that they prefer fingers.

The brilliant Nature is Amazing posted it on Twitter/X, where it’s picked up more than eight million views in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

unclear as to why had a different take.

The kookaburra clearly agreed.

Source chriswadih H/T Nature is Amazing Image Screengrab