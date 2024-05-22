This kookaburra’s ungrateful reaction to pasta is nothing to get in a flap about

Animals birds

A semi-scientific experiment from 2020 has hit the internet all over again, and it’s still as funny as it was four years ago.

Here’s the original.

We still don’t know whether they like pasta, but it seems likely that they prefer fingers.

The brilliant Nature is Amazing posted it on Twitter/X, where it’s picked up more than eight million views in less than 24 hours.

i’ve watched this at least a dozen times and it just keeps getting funnier pic.twitter.com/36YPiwfpG7 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 21, 2024

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

i knew it was gonna be a squirrel or a kookaburra the moment i saw the pasta and i was not disappointed https://t.co/lmRtT0iw14 — live, laugh, bean (@frogkenny) May 22, 2024

"Not this shit again, DIE!" https://t.co/Q1uTxaRz2C — Grev （djenterate era 10^1100yr）「Do protons decay?」 (@GrevGrev) May 22, 2024

Kookaburra around and find out — Jonathan Caruso (@JonathanACaruso) May 21, 2024

This might be my favourite kinda birding https://t.co/m3MMgj7Wqi — Jo Dworschak (@StoryStory_Jo) May 21, 2024

No but they like finger food…… https://t.co/hUZDQb2Csu — ELLIE (@DYSONlife4real) May 21, 2024

Made me laugh. https://t.co/0UZKRmUV93 — The Wasatch Jackalope (@Jackalopes_Inc) May 21, 2024

unclear as to why had a different take.

I’d be so pissed if someone dug into my leftovers like this https://t.co/Yr7L1XIvSF — unclear as to why (@d_intheclouds) May 21, 2024

The kookaburra clearly agreed.

