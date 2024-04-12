Thames Valley Police shared footage of their cheeky blackbird neighbour and it’s today’s most arresting thing

Animals birds

We’re grateful to the Thames valley Police for sharing this arresting news of the effects of humans on their bird neighbours.

Sound on! Before you read on… this is 100% real and NOT a late April Fools joke! Officers at our Roads Policing base in Bicester have been left a little confused this week, after finding out one of their resident birds has learnt to mimic the sound of a police siren! — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) April 10, 2024

From our workshops that test out the two tone tune to officers deploying to jobs, this little fella has been sat patiently observing the noise to recreate it! ‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/p49FhZ3HMj — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) April 10, 2024

We can see why they felt the need to add the April Fool disclaimer. Impressive stuff from the avian Rory Bremner. Here’s how people reacted to its party trick.

1.

Incredible mimicry from a Blackbird on display here ! #springwatch https://t.co/Jxr0TTzhQQ — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) April 10, 2024

2.

Woop-woop! That's the sound of da police…pic.twitter.com/aDO48HhLlO — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 11, 2024

3.

Check it out, Thames Valley Police have a new mascot! https://t.co/ymrK2Z5lBJ — Blue Light Card (@bluelightcard) April 11, 2024

4.

I did not know Blackbirds could mimic like that! https://t.co/a82txK6a0k — Amy W Schwartz (@lizardschwartz) April 10, 2024

5.

They have been on our 'blues and twos' training course! https://t.co/nts14xXUjj — RSPB Birders (@RSPBbirders) April 11, 2024

6.

This is absolutely SUPERB!

I can't stop watching it. https://t.co/JMS6qiPNhq — Zeph (@__Zeph__) April 10, 2024

7.

I’ve heard car alarms before but this bird’s next level #mwyalchen #birdcall https://t.co/d5OwtRdure — Cllr Emma Bryn (@EmmaBryn6) April 11, 2024

8.

Top mock work from this Blackbird! https://t.co/sr2zVPSK0w — John E. Walsh #FBPE #LoveMinsmere (@akazeeox) April 11, 2024

9.

Quite the morning call… Will he get in trouble for impersonating police? ‍⬛ https://t.co/NqdwBSnpWX — GHR Oxfordshire News (@GHROxfordshire) April 11, 2024

10.

this is cool but part of me is like haha i hope all the birds don't sound like cars in 1000 years https://t.co/HUkjRe0Cte — arisen woody shrubs (@woodyshrubs) April 11, 2024

11.

This reminds me of when I was a lad; there was a blackbird who used to sit outside my bedroom window mimicking the noise of my digital alarm clock. It had impeccable timing and would ‘go off’ just before my alarm clock each morning. https://t.co/DZjH8hhNhv — Olly M (@ollsjam) April 10, 2024

12.

@Sandford_Police Got any Swans (or just the 1 swan) that can do anything like this? — Paul (@EX_MX15) April 10, 2024

Carl M had a question.

Will the bird be assigned to special branch? — Carl M (@Sapper1801) April 11, 2024

READ MORE

It’s all fun and games a bird interrupting a live TV news report until this happens

Source Thames Valley Police Image Screengrab, Schauhi on Pixabay