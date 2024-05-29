Politics conservatives general election

This pair of food bank users had nothing but high praise for the Tories – 14 gobsmacked reactions

Poke Staff. Updated May 29th, 2024

With just over five weeks until the UK general election, prepare yourself to see roving reporters getting the political hot takes from the public at least 35 times before the big day.

Who could forget, for example, Brenda from Bristol‘s reaction to the prospect of another general election, back in 2017?

A couple on their way to a food bank took the time to share their admiration for the Tories for all they’d done for the poorer people, rather than the richer ones. No – that’s not a joke.

Here’s the clip.

We thought Rishi Sunak was the Prime Minister, but it sounds like it’s actually Mother Teresa.

Jaws dropped, eyebrows raised and palms made contact with faces.

After everything that’s happened in the Conservative election campaign, we can’t rule this out.

