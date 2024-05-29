This pair of food bank users had nothing but high praise for the Tories – 14 gobsmacked reactions

Politics conservatives general election

With just over five weeks until the UK general election, prepare yourself to see roving reporters getting the political hot takes from the public at least 35 times before the big day.

Who could forget, for example, Brenda from Bristol‘s reaction to the prospect of another general election, back in 2017?

"NOT ANOTHER ONE!" Watch Brenda's reaction when I tell her that the PM wants a General Election. Safe to say, she's not impressed.#Bristol pic.twitter.com/IYEdGBryyZ — Jon Kay ☕️ (@jonkay01) April 18, 2017

A couple on their way to a food bank took the time to share their admiration for the Tories for all they’d done for the poorer people, rather than the richer ones. No – that’s not a joke.

Here’s the clip.

The Sun rots people's brains Lee and Pippa, both with ill health and on their way to a food bank, still believe the Tories are doing their best for them I don't enjoy saying they are thick, but they are incredibly dense, but I really hope they forget their voter ID pic.twitter.com/yFvOakxkvq — Louis 〓〓 Stop The Tories.vote MVTFWD (@LouisHenwood) May 27, 2024

We thought Rishi Sunak was the Prime Minister, but it sounds like it’s actually Mother Teresa.

Jaws dropped, eyebrows raised and palms made contact with faces.

1.

2.

Did a thing for BBC Inside Out East Midlands about food poverty. Filming at an independent foodbank that also cooked meals lunch time for homeless. Interviewing one utterly destitute guy – ex royal navy – wasn't blaming austerity , Tory govt, Banking crash etc – blamed immigrants… https://t.co/xHf8apjmWl — terry christian (@terrychristian) May 28, 2024

3.

What the actual fucking fucky fuck? pic.twitter.com/23YwtpIlcT — Ina (@thatcymraes) May 27, 2024

4.

2 people going to the Food Bank, who are they voting for? Conservatives, "They have helped us more than anybody." "I'd be so gutted if Rishi Sunak lost"pic.twitter.com/MyhYKMCCMx — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) May 27, 2024

5.

6.

I wish I felt any rush as great as the one felt by a pavement pounding journo when they stop a random voxpopper and get THIS level of batshit soundbite gold. https://t.co/Pf8zeEME4e — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) May 28, 2024

7.

So awful I wondered if it was a piss take ‍♀️‍♀️ https://t.co/A8ekZPyb51 — Maggie Humphries 3.5% (@HumphriesMaggie) May 28, 2024

8.

Lee & Pippa in Worthing

My advice to them both, if you like struggling and going to the food bank then continue voting #Tory.

My other advice: Stop drinking your breakfast from a can and your health might improve.#bbcbreakfast #foodbank #conservative #worthing pic.twitter.com/AYpgzxLMkA — Euen Herbert #Windrush #ToriesOut #FBPE (@LaserMike) May 27, 2024

9.

Horrific. This is why they don’t teach poor kids about politics at school. This is what happens when almost all the papers favour a Tory government – people are conned into voting against their best interests. The Tories hate them. They just see them as useful idiots. pic.twitter.com/i8UEWANtPV — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) May 27, 2024

10.

Well, I never believed Lee Anderson and Jonathan Gullis when they said people go straight from the food bank to a drug dealer. They must have been following these Muppets. pic.twitter.com/ABrLJEIjG0 — Stormzy Bun (@Nurseborisbash) May 27, 2024

11.

Fucked if I know.

This feels like dinosaurs voting meteorite to me. Don’t even know where you begin to explain how much richer the top 2% have gotten in last 15 years https://t.co/V8vT5hvXzR — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) May 28, 2024

12.

i dont really want to be too harsh on these people as i understand how the brainwashing works. but my goodness if ever there was an example of how propaganda makes people do things that are totally irrational this has to be it. https://t.co/1YZoOJ4T4N — Chris (@glasstyle) May 28, 2024

13.

Little Britain sketch, just missing the Tom Baker narration. https://t.co/bBpcqt0p27 — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) May 28, 2024

14.

Bless their hearts It’s genuinely sad to listen to this. https://t.co/rbzZc37Uug — Mark Cockerton Don’t Visit Rwanda (@CockertonMark) May 27, 2024

After everything that’s happened in the Conservative election campaign, we can’t rule this out.

I’m waiting, with bated breath, to find out that these two are actually Tory Councillors. https://t.co/rbzZc38sjO — Mark Cockerton Don’t Visit Rwanda (@CockertonMark) May 28, 2024

