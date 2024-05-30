News conservatives Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire listing all the problems the Tory Party has with the young is a brilliant watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 30th, 2024

The Conservatives haven’t revealed many of their manifesto pledges yet – they’ve been too busy sending Rishi Sunak to record a series of The Thick of It sketches, such as –

Making the election announcement in the pouring rain, accompanied by Things Can Only Get Better.

Asking Welsh people if they’re excited for the Euros, when their national team didn’t make it past the qualifiers.

Dribbling a football as though he’d only just grown legs.

However, those policies they have announced have had a definite bias towards older people.

Tory policy announcements

Introducing a two-path mandatory National Service, where 18-year-olds would serve in the armed forces for a year or do voluntary work one weekend a month for a year.

Raising the tax-free pension allowance by either 2.5% or in line with inflation and earnings, whichever is the highest.

Scrapping ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees and using the money saved to set up apprenticeships.

Newsnight interview

When Mark Harper, one of a dwindling number of Tories still prepared to stand for re-election, spoke to Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight, she suggested that his party might have a problem with young people – and she brought receipts.

Farrukh clipped it to a damning 35 seconds, and added a helpful transcription.

People very much enjoyed seeing her holding the party’s feet to the fire – again.

This is accurate.

