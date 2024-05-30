Victoria Derbyshire listing all the problems the Tory Party has with the young is a brilliant watch

News conservatives Victoria Derbyshire

The Conservatives haven’t revealed many of their manifesto pledges yet – they’ve been too busy sending Rishi Sunak to record a series of The Thick of It sketches, such as –

Making the election announcement in the pouring rain, accompanied by Things Can Only Get Better. Asking Welsh people if they’re excited for the Euros, when their national team didn’t make it past the qualifiers. Dribbling a football as though he’d only just grown legs.

However, those policies they have announced have had a definite bias towards older people.

Tory policy announcements Introducing a two-path mandatory National Service, where 18-year-olds would serve in the armed forces for a year or do voluntary work one weekend a month for a year. We'll introduce a bold new model of National Service. To up-skill the next generation, make our nation secure & build a stronger national culture. Whether in the Armed Forces or volunteering in our NHS, every young person will do their duty to build a secure future for the UK. pic.twitter.com/qgLTv022RN — Conservatives (@Conservatives) May 26, 2024

I cannot wait until our ward is staffed by "volunteer" teenagers who don't want to be there. https://t.co/lHy4FKLQz1 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 26, 2024

Raising the tax-free pension allowance by either 2.5% or in line with inflation and earnings, whichever is the highest.

Pensioners deserve dignity in retirement. That’s why we'll cut taxes for 8 million of them. pic.twitter.com/MqeIDv3BqC — Conservatives (@Conservatives) May 28, 2024

Triple Lock Plus for pensioners is great, they will have money for a sandwich while they are stuck in the waiting room dying. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) May 27, 2024

Scrapping ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees and using the money saved to set up apprenticeships.

Clear plan: 100,000 more apprenticeships every year under the Conservatives. Bold action: paid for by scrapping rip-off degrees. Secure future: more opportunities for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/VNUB5lNHKy — Conservatives (@Conservatives) May 29, 2024

UK university courses are funded solely by student fees. Scrapping 'rip off degrees' does not save government any money at all, so I have no idea how it enables them to fund more apprenticeships. https://t.co/yRg3QeilRX — David K Smith (@professor_dave) May 29, 2024

Newsnight interview When Mark Harper, one of a dwindling number of Tories still prepared to stand for re-election, spoke to Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight, she suggested that his party might have a problem with young people – and she brought receipts. Have the Conservatives got a problem with young people? Transport Secretary Mark Harper says no and explains why#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/oiBipZOt1l — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) May 28, 2024

Farrukh clipped it to a damning 35 seconds, and added a helpful transcription.

Victoria Derbyshire, "Look at what you're doing to young people.. You're going to force them to do National Service.. You've tripled their tuition fees.. You froze the threshold at which they have to start paying back their student loan.. You've extended the student loan… pic.twitter.com/Tadsh2VFUo — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 28, 2024

People very much enjoyed seeing her holding the party’s feet to the fire – again.

This is accurate.

I suspect Victoria Derbyshire strikes the fear of god into government ministers at the moment, in much the same way as Paxman did back in his heyday. Always meticulously informed and researched, and taking precisely no obfuscatory bullshit whatsoever at any stage. — Jason (@NickMotown) May 28, 2024

