This story about a guy and his feuding twin aunts’ competing birthday parties is a family drama story for the ages

Families: can’t live with ’em….the end.

Twitter user James Rogers III recently shared a story about his twin aunts throwing competing 60th birthday parties on the same day, after they’d had a falling out. He now had to choose which one to attend.

Buckle in for the full story below.

My aunts (who are twins) were gonna have a joint 60th bday party, but they got into a fight. Now they’re doing two separate parties on the same day and they’re asking everyone to choose — jr (@jamesearl23) September 13, 2024

Naturally, this being a family feud, the argument was over something silly.

it’s over the menu — jr (@jamesearl23) September 13, 2024

Cut to the big day, and James informed us that he’d made a decision: he’d attend both parties.

BUT THEN his uncle decided to throw a party too…on the same day.

Today is the day. I’ve made a decision. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but…a THIRD birthday candidate has entered the chat: my Uncle More on that in sec. But to answer the big question, I will be attending both AUNT’S bday parties ️ will update here https://t.co/X5LCLD9Rzc pic.twitter.com/7nvOrrUNi4 — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

One of the parties was going to be on a boat, of course.

As stated, the Aunts (twins) split their bday parties over a menu & venue disagreement. Auntie A’s will now be on a boat (going there first), Auntie B’s in the hood (closing there and crashing out). Well… — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

But then James’ uncle decided to fold his upcoming birthday celebrations into one of the sister’s parties.

… My Uncle’s bday is in 5 days, so he decided Auntie B’s party is now a joint party for the two of THEM pic.twitter.com/pFtBQzhVaU — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

Fair play to James, he was trying to keep everyone happy.

I’m less close to the Boat Auntie, but the other two are kinda jumping her with a joint party especially when one is her twin. So Imma swing by Da Titanic (it’s docked!) bc I hate to see sibling AARP bullying like this! — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

His mother had her own plans, however.

a few of you have asked where my mother (their older sister) plans to be, arguing that I should follow her lead. She said “the boat and the boat only.” pic.twitter.com/0SCfDfrtUR — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

James got ready.

fit check ️ (dog staying home, can’t swim or fight) pic.twitter.com/4uBxpgsAYr — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

But then his mum called with an update.

so she’s not going to the boat party anymore … please hold pic.twitter.com/Zwi5CaohKS — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

She was now switching parties.

well, that was quite the phone call. ***Due to unforeseen circumstances, my mother is now going to Aunt B’s house party instead of the boat….sooo I guess that’s where I’m going now pic.twitter.com/LksxsGc34b — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

And then changed her mind back again.

and my mom has changed her mind again back to the boat — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

James changed outfit (and got the Uno cards).

had to change ‍♂️ this fit eats too, more versatile (since I have no clue where I’m going. but I am WHAT? prepared! ) pic.twitter.com/ZUW8X6MdCw — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

And picked up a card for his uncle.

stopped to get my Uncle a card + gift. I should write “Everything is not about you, Happy 59th ” pic.twitter.com/pXPOENrLQ9 — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

First stop, Auntie B’s house party…

…while Auntie A was texting from the boat.

it’s not too bad over the ghetto either ‍↕️️ pic.twitter.com/fPeQA8Lsc4 — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

But then James started wondering: who was actually at the boat party?

hmmm. I’m looking around. all the family is here (minus Boat Auntie and my sister— no one knows where my mom is lol). So I’m wondering….who the hell is on that boat?!!! — jr (@jamesearl23) September 21, 2024

James called his sister – and boat party aunt was MIA.

I called my sister lol apparently Boat Aunt and her husband have been off the boat for a while… I wonder if my AWOL Gemini mom is currently up to something… pic.twitter.com/hxMdoJ4k6y — jr (@jamesearl23) September 22, 2024

Then…TWIST.

BOAT AUNTIE HAS JUST WALKED INTO THE HOUSE PARTY — jr (@jamesearl23) September 22, 2024

The two sisters go off to chat in private.

The twin aunts have gone into a room. They kinda loud in there . If anybody start shooting, im out. pic.twitter.com/So72H02VjE — jr (@jamesearl23) September 22, 2024

This goes on, all while James casually learns about some traumatic family history.

I put my ear to the door of the room with aunt in it and heard House Party Aunt scream “ONE MONKEY DON’T STOP NO SHOW!!!” I’m going back out front with my cousins. pic.twitter.com/Y6080yfIsM — jr (@jamesearl23) September 22, 2024

And then…PEACE IN OUR TIME.

they’ve come out and all is well! and now we celebrate BOTH of the twins at one party! (and my damn uncle smh) pic.twitter.com/GuVLV4dLgt — jr (@jamesearl23) September 22, 2024

As for James’ mum and sister…

my mom is here, drunk as a skunk. My sister is still on that boat — jr (@jamesearl23) September 22, 2024

And just to cap off the drama..

and to conclude the tale, somebody (perhaps a cousin) just flashed his gun to my dad so he knew he was strapped tonight. All is well in the family ‍♂️ — jr (@jamesearl23) September 22, 2024

Families, eh?

