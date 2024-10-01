Life families

This story about a guy and his feuding twin aunts’ competing birthday parties is a family drama story for the ages

Poke Reporter. Updated October 1st, 2024

Families: can’t live with ’em….the end.

Twitter user James Rogers III recently shared a story about his twin aunts throwing competing 60th birthday parties on the same day, after they’d had a falling out. He now had to choose which one to attend.

Buckle in for the full story below.

Naturally, this being a family feud, the argument was over something silly.

Cut to the big day, and James informed us that he’d made a decision: he’d attend both parties.

BUT THEN his uncle decided to throw a party too…on the same day.

One of the parties was going to be on a boat, of course.

But then James’ uncle decided to fold his upcoming birthday celebrations into one of the sister’s parties.

Fair play to James, he was trying to keep everyone happy.

His mother had her own plans, however.

James got ready.

But then his mum called with an update.

She was now switching parties.

And then changed her mind back again.

James changed outfit (and got the Uno cards).

And picked up a card for his uncle.

First stop, Auntie B’s house party…

…while Auntie A was texting from the boat.

But then James started wondering: who was actually at the boat party?

James called his sister – and boat party aunt was MIA.

Then…TWIST.

The two sisters go off to chat in private.

This goes on, all while James casually learns about some traumatic family history.

And then…PEACE IN OUR TIME.

As for James’ mum and sister…

And just to cap off the drama..

Families, eh?

Source: Twitter/X/jamesearl23