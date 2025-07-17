Donald Trump tried to put the Epstein ‘hoax’ behind him and the more he says the worse it gets in this jaw-dropper of a 2-minute rant

US donald trump epstein

We hesitate to suggest you listen to Donald Trump, but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It was the president asked by about the Epstein files and his refusal to publish them/confirm they even exist (delete as appropriate) which threatens to capsize his entire presidency.

The reporter’s question in the White House prompted a characteristically rambling two-minute rant and the more he said the worse he made it for himself. And it really is quite the listen.

“I know it’s a hoax … I call it the Epstein hoax” — Trump is still crashing out over Epstein pic.twitter.com/W5X81qqjBt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2025

And it’s fair to say not everyone (anyone) was convinced.

1.

Something is definitely about to drop. And he’s terrified about it. https://t.co/Z05GXQF5sz — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 16, 2025

2.

Oh that should settle it https://t.co/aWl0Z94sVV — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 16, 2025

3.

BREAKING: TRUMP IS ON A TOTAL POLITICAL SUICIDE MISSION! Trump: “I call it the Epstein hoax.” “It’s all been a big hoax. It’s perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans, and foolish Republicans fall into the net… They’re stupid people.” pic.twitter.com/Ai0aAjslQH — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 16, 2025

4.

Trump doing the hoax thing to his own supporters is WILD https://t.co/RVXIlQSqSv — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) July 16, 2025

5.

I don’t care what side of the fence you are on. This should 100% be something we all should be united on. This is inexcusable and spitting on the many victims. https://t.co/oGLEwM05ts — Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) July 16, 2025

6.