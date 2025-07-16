An American accused ‘desperate’ Brits of copying their city names and was schooled all the way across the Atlantic and back

US Brits takedowns

There might be a ‘special relationship’ between the UK and the US but just like a family that doesn’t mean there isn’t the occasional cross word, unfortunate misunderstanding or a downright epic falling out.

And we think this might teeter on the edge of the third one, after an especially belligerent American took up arms against ‘desperate’ Brits who they accused of copying their city names.

Their question went viral after it was shared by @Socket1Sophie over on Twitter.

And these people surely said it best.

Wait til they hear about York — Europa Forever (@ForeverEuropa93) July 15, 2025

We have libraries older than America, I think our town names came first. — Jonny (@J1996_x) July 15, 2025

Wait till they find out about Birmingham. — Eddie Mann (@EddieMa48612053) July 15, 2025

Dam shame they never used Loughborough, would have paid money to hear them try to pronounce that — fred bloggs (@eclipesed) July 15, 2025

Wait till he hears that I live in a Washington that’s 590 years older than the United States let alone its capital — Jason Row Photography (@jasonrowphoto) July 15, 2025

