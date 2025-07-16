US Brits takedowns

An American accused ‘desperate’ Brits of copying their city names and was schooled all the way across the Atlantic and back

John Plunkett. Updated July 16th, 2025

There might be a ‘special relationship’ between the UK and the US but just like a family that doesn’t mean there isn’t the occasional cross word, unfortunate misunderstanding or a downright epic falling out.

And we think this might teeter on the edge of the third one, after an especially belligerent American took up arms against ‘desperate’ Brits who they accused of copying their city names.

Their question went viral after it was shared by @Socket1Sophie over on Twitter.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2