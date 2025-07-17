Donald Trump has managed to squeeze yet more gold into the Oval Office, and the internet dragged His Supreme Tackiness – seventeen 24-carat nuggets

US donald trump

The creeping Mar-a-Lagofication of the White House continues, as people have spotted yet more gold flourishes in the Oval Office – a place usually known for its timeless style …before Trump got the decorators in.

OMG Somehow, someway, Trump has managed to install even more gold scroll work to the area around the fireplace. Absolutely embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/nNhiJNd2CT — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) July 16, 2025

While it might go down well with Trump’s crypto bros, a lot of people just wanted to make the glare stop. Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

The Oval Office, then and now. pic.twitter.com/uCclHpveuF — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) July 16, 2025

republic

monarchy https://t.co/bwNLRPRQbx — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) July 17, 2025

Looks like Temu version of Saddam's palace — TheSilverDude (@SilverDudeMan) July 16, 2025

I'm waiting for the belly dancers to come out. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) July 16, 2025

7.

Man! It must be an easy gig being a decorator for Trump. Just find a bunch of tacky gold , smear it all over the walls and make a fortune.

If he doesn’t skip the bill. — Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) July 16, 2025

