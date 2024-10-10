Entertainment puzzles UK vs US

Wednesday’s ‘American’ Wordle solution had the Brits sharing some four-letter words – and we don’t mean ‘Cool!’

Poke Staff. Updated October 10th, 2024

If you’re someone who lives where the spelling of English isn’t the U.S. version, Wednesday’s Wordle – the word game invented by a US-dwellng Welsh man – might have had you reaching for the swear box.

A wordle game with Mommy as the answer
Via

Now, before any Midlanders come for us, we know you say “Mom” and “Mommy”, but – let’s face it – you’re in the minority. We could have written this post yesterday, but we’re not Barbarians. We respect the rules of ‘no spoilers for daily puzzles’.

Miffed Brits took to social media to vent after having their streaks destroyed. Some of them got a little NSFW – or a lot.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

