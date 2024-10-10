Wednesday’s ‘American’ Wordle solution had the Brits sharing some four-letter words – and we don’t mean ‘Cool!’

Entertainment puzzles UK vs US

If you’re someone who lives where the spelling of English isn’t the U.S. version, Wednesday’s Wordle – the word game invented by a US-dwellng Welsh man – might have had you reaching for the swear box.



Now, before any Midlanders come for us, we know you say “Mom” and “Mommy”, but – let’s face it – you’re in the minority. We could have written this post yesterday, but we’re not Barbarians. We respect the rules of ‘no spoilers for daily puzzles’.

Miffed Brits took to social media to vent after having their streaks destroyed. Some of them got a little NSFW – or a lot.

1.

2.

Wordle 1,208 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛ I am not discussing this.

Those who attempted it know what I’m talking about. — Mįsty Målvęrnēr Ⓥ (@JosieAllan4) October 9, 2024

3.

Didn't get wordle. Nor do I have any regrets. — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) October 9, 2024

4.

An American word that no Brit would ever use causes the streak to fall at 202. A moment of silence, please. #Wordle 1,208 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛ — Philip Gwynne Jones (@PGJonesVenice) October 9, 2024

5.

Absolute cunt of a wordle today — frog consultant (@soph_frog) October 9, 2024

6.

So I thought I'd try #wordle again for the first time in months

Wordle 1,208 X/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜ — Marktech (@Marktech) October 9, 2024

7.

8.

Wordle 1,208 X/6

After a streak of 170!

Just couldn’t see this…

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜

⬜⬜

⬜⬜

⬜⬜ — Bernie McGreavey (@BernieMcgreavey) October 8, 2024

9.