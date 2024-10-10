Kamala Harris shared what she was thinking during her debate with Trump – and it’s exactly what you’d have guessed

US kamala harris us election

With less than a month to the US presidential election, both sides are doing as much campaigning as they can fit in around their other commitments – Kamala Harris‘s commitment to addressing the problems caused by two successive severe hurricanes and Trump‘s commitment to staying out of the rough on that tricky par 5 dogleg.

Kamala spoke to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, where he asked her about a certain face she made that has since become a meme.

Here's what was on my mind during the debate. pic.twitter.com/6gJVsC7khA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 9, 2024

“It starts with a W, there’s a letter in between and …the last letter is F.”

That’s what we were all thinking too, for almost all of the debate.

People appreciated her family-frendly honesty.

1.

This moment of Kamala Harris on Stephen Colbert is an instant classic.

pic.twitter.com/ESbJVhDJFF — Scott (@smaloney924) October 9, 2024

2.

We can all relate…#WTFTrump https://t.co/QpeTXMQhwh — Bonnie Blue NASTY WOMAN – SLAVA UKRAINI ☮️ (@Creampuffgal) October 9, 2024

3.

We are all Kamala Harris !! — hollywoodpete69 (@hollywoodpete69) October 9, 2024

4.

I loved this part. The entire interview was so so good! — julesmm (@julesmm7) October 9, 2024

5.

Yep, that’s the look! — Shimanti (@ShimantiG) October 9, 2024

6.

ICYMI. Harris really is funny! https://t.co/yUfazf9Frr — penny collenette (@penottawa) October 9, 2024

7.

That’s how all sane people feel listening to the jackass. — Ozzyman (@Ozzyman314) October 9, 2024

8.

I knew it! LOL! She is such a relatable and down to earth soul. https://t.co/Ci7anEXq9f — The-Autistic-Artist Moana 2 and Wicked Era (@TheAutisticArt) October 9, 2024

9.

Given how often he’s lied that he won the debate, we suspect this may be on the nose.

That debate broke Trump — Franklin (@franklinisbored) October 9, 2024

