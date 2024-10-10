Kamala Harris shared what she was thinking during her debate with Trump – and it’s exactly what you’d have guessed
With less than a month to the US presidential election, both sides are doing as much campaigning as they can fit in around their other commitments – Kamala Harris‘s commitment to addressing the problems caused by two successive severe hurricanes and Trump‘s commitment to staying out of the rough on that tricky par 5 dogleg.
Kamala spoke to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, where he asked her about a certain face she made that has since become a meme.
Here's what was on my mind during the debate. pic.twitter.com/6gJVsC7khA
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 9, 2024
“It starts with a W, there’s a letter in between and …the last letter is F.”
That’s what we were all thinking too, for almost all of the debate.
People appreciated her family-frendly honesty.
1.
This moment of Kamala Harris on Stephen Colbert is an instant classic.
pic.twitter.com/ESbJVhDJFF
— Scott (@smaloney924) October 9, 2024
2.
We can all relate…#WTFTrump https://t.co/QpeTXMQhwh
— Bonnie Blue NASTY WOMAN – SLAVA UKRAINI ☮️ (@Creampuffgal) October 9, 2024
3.
We are all Kamala Harris !!
— hollywoodpete69 (@hollywoodpete69) October 9, 2024
4.
I loved this part. The entire interview was so so good!
— julesmm (@julesmm7) October 9, 2024
5.
Yep, that’s the look!
— Shimanti (@ShimantiG) October 9, 2024
6.
ICYMI. Harris really is funny! https://t.co/yUfazf9Frr
— penny collenette (@penottawa) October 9, 2024
7.
That’s how all sane people feel listening to the jackass.
— Ozzyman (@Ozzyman314) October 9, 2024
8.
I knew it! LOL!
She is such a relatable and down to earth soul. https://t.co/Ci7anEXq9f
— The-Autistic-Artist Moana 2 and Wicked Era (@TheAutisticArt) October 9, 2024
9.
Same, girl, same. https://t.co/PIP9pRuBPb
— Sharon T (@sha210) October 10, 2024
Given how often he’s lied that he won the debate, we suspect this may be on the nose.
That debate broke Trump
— Franklin (@franklinisbored) October 9, 2024
READ MORE
Kamala Harris’s Donald Trump burn was so subtle and yet so devastating and had the entire internet cheering
Source Kamala Harris Image Screengrab