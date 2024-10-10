US kamala harris us election

Kamala Harris shared what she was thinking during her debate with Trump – and it’s exactly what you’d have guessed

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2024

With less than a month to the US presidential election, both sides are doing as much campaigning as they can fit in around their other commitments – Kamala Harris‘s commitment to addressing the problems caused by two successive severe hurricanes and Trump‘s commitment to staying out of the rough on that tricky par 5 dogleg.

Kamala spoke to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, where he asked her about a certain face she made that has since become a meme.

“It starts with a W, there’s a letter in between and …the last letter is F.”

That’s what we were all thinking too, for almost all of the debate.

People appreciated her family-frendly honesty.

Given how often he’s lied that he won the debate, we suspect this may be on the nose.

