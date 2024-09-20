Kamala Harris’s Donald Trump burn was so subtle and yet so devastating and had the entire internet cheering

US donald trump kamala harris takedowns

Time now to return to the US presidential race, where Kamala Harris sat down with Oprah Winfrey in a star-studded ‘visual rally’ live-streamed from the key battleground state of Michigan.

And we mention it because of one particular exchagen which had the entire internet – well, not the Maga bit obviously, cheering.

It came in a discussion about helping new businesses and it wasn’t quite ‘blink and you miss it’ but almost, a fabulous Donald Trump takedown that was so subtle, and yet so devastating.

Kamala Harris: Nobody can start a small business with $5000. Oprah: That’s a tiny business. Kamala Harris: A concept of a business, pic.twitter.com/ysaByBmMlh — Acyn (@Acyn) September 20, 2024

Boom!

And in the unlikely event you don’t know what Harris was referring to, rewind to last week’s presidential debate.

LOL at the debate moderator calling out Trump again after his nonsense answer Moderator: "So, just a yes or no, you still do not have a plan?"

Trump: "I…have concepts of a plan?" pic.twitter.com/EEsfyCI4Lw — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 11, 2024

Nailed it.

Kamala is so f’ng good at this. https://t.co/lNchyp7GXV — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 20, 2024

Shots fired lol pic.twitter.com/fayZYdY3MC — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) September 20, 2024

Dear Donald Trump… Kamala Harris just burned you to a crisp again. Please debate her again. Lord yes, pretty please? — The World View (@thenewsscreener) September 20, 2024

Who said Kamala Harris isn’t good at campaigning? She just zinged Trump. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 20, 2024

Yeah we gotta have another debate. https://t.co/rAgJ6vBVl3 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 20, 2024

READ MORE

Roseanne Barr showing off her Donald Trump gun is the most terrifying thing you’ll watch today

Source @Acyn