18 of the best – or worst – hilariously weird sentences from Duolingo

Language-learning app, Duolingo, has over 300 million users who are studying over 100 courses in 43 languages – some of them fictional – and they’re all being pestered by messages from Duo the owl if they don’t do their lessons on time.

As good as it is that people can study a language in their own time and for free (should they decide not to upgrade to the paid model), perhaps the best thing about Duolingo is how weird some of its lessons are.

The r/shitduolingosays subreddit features a wealth of these odd sentences, and these are our favourites.

1. Maybe just cross your legs for now

2. Do you take this owl …?

3. And his wrist is full of ketchup?

4. This explains a lot of what’s in the charts

5. How to get banned from the sports centre

6. Is this in Sheffield?

7. It must have been a grass

8. Or maybe just sit on a chair

9. It’s important to have a USP

