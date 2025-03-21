US Jon stewart

Jon Stewart’s brutal grilling of a Republican pro-gun lobbyist is unfortunately as necessary as ever

Poke Staff. Updated March 21st, 2025

Back in 2023, on his current affairs show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, the Daily Show host grilled outspoken pro-gun, anti-drag-show Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman, Nathan Dahm, who had been calling for existing controls to be loosened to encourage increased gun ownership.

You can watch the full eight-minute segment here, but this shorter clip went viral for a reason.

“You want to ban drag show readings to children. Why?”

“The government does have a responsibility to protect …children.”

“What’s the leading cause of death amongst children in this country? And I’m gonna give you a hint, it’s not drag shows reading to children.”

In the words of Corporal Jones, they don’t like it up ’em. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

Sorcha Ní Nia delivered the final blow.

Source @TheProblem H/T @StacyCaySlays Image Screengrab