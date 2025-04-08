Donald Trump is ‘planning a 92 million-dollar military parade’ on his birthday, and we’re all waiting for D.O.G.E. to intervene

US donald trump

There are mixed signals coming from Washington over whether or not there is to be a ruinously expensive show of military might on June 14th, which is both Flag Day – the anniversary of the formal adoption of the US flag in 1777 – and Donald Trump’s birthday.

According to Politico, both the Washington Mayor and the chairperson of Virginia’s Arlington County Board claim to have been contacted by the Trump administration regarding the parade, but the White House is denying any such plans.

Who to believe?

It’s not the first time the possibility has been raised. Trump developed severe parade envy after seeing how France celebrates Bastille Day.

While meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron​, Trump​ revealed he wants a military parade similar to France's on Bastille Day. pic.twitter.com/6rm1zpoCdA — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 19, 2017

The main difference between July 2017 and April 2025 is that 2017 Trump hadn’t just wiped $9.5 trillion off global stock values because of a Liz Truss-grade stupid fiscal policy.

People were not amused.

1.

“Trump Plans $92 Million Military Parade—Honoring Himself” I’d like to report an inefficiency to DOGE: We could feed 1 million starving children for an entire year for $92 million. How about we do that instead? Who’s with me? pic.twitter.com/ONIb3KzIzf — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 8, 2025

2.

Trump: “Will they make my birthday a national holiday?”

Psychic: “I see a huge parade and millions celebrating.”

Trump: “How do I look?”

Psychic: “I couldn’t see you – the coffin was closed.” pic.twitter.com/nVyNADR9op — _ (@SundaeDivine) April 7, 2025

3.

$92M for a parade to stroke Trump's ego while kids go hungry? That’s not leadership, it’s vanity. We need to prioritize feeding the vulnerable over military pageantry. DOGE should focus on real efficiency, not enabling this nonsense. Count me out. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) April 8, 2025

4.

Like a true authoritarian leader. Gotta try to outdo Kim Jong-un or Ayatollah! Who cares about efficiency and DOGE or saving money from USAID. Breaking news: as kleptocrat, it’s more about who has the right to control and benefit from the public resources efficiency. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) April 8, 2025

5.

Crashes world markets and demands a fucking parade https://t.co/7XFYDHz5bW — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) April 7, 2025

6.

Nothing screams efficiency like a $1 TRILLION DEFENSE BUDGET and a $92 million parade to celebrate Trump’s birthday. DOGE was a complete scam. — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) April 8, 2025

7.

BREAKING: Trump wants a $90M military parade for his birthday—while Americans struggle from the economic mess he caused with tariffs. He craves strongman vibes. If Obama or Biden tried this, impeachment would be instant. It’s pathetic—and we’re footing the bill. pic.twitter.com/q3jqGoLHVA — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 7, 2025

8.

Starving children shouldn’t get free lunches, but sure, let’s spend $90M on a tacky autocratic parade for Trump. https://t.co/XxDeUSxemC — Manda Skeptically ️‍ (@ShutUpAmanda) April 7, 2025

9.

How very North Korea of him pic.twitter.com/Ulro0D9BMg — Maile (@MaileOnX) April 7, 2025

10.

Why does he not ask his pal Putin to organise the parade? — Ian Colin Taylor (@iancolintaylor) April 7, 2025

11.

Seems like a case of small Penis syndrome — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) April 7, 2025

12.

He is living grand off the tax payers dime. His weekly golf trips will cost the tax payers over 416,000,000 over his 4 year term. Probably way more as we all know this past weekends golf tournament will be billed back to the taxpayers. He gives zero sh*ts about anyone but… — Steph (@Stephjd420) April 7, 2025

13.

Yeah this is fucking stupid and if you co-sign this, congrats you’re also fucking stupid https://t.co/sfrHbxmlVg — aly кішка! ✙ (@mexic0la_) April 7, 2025

14.

Trump’s birthday party / military parade is expected to cost at least $92 million. That would pay the yearly salary of 1227 government workers fired by DOGE who made $75,000 a year. Hey Elon. We just found that “waste fraud and abuse” you are always talking about.#DemsUnited… pic.twitter.com/qsXRfKbTkD — Marty Taylor (@RealMartyT7) April 7, 2025

15.

Donald Trump is planning a military parade that will cost us $92 million. For HIS 79th birthday? That man is a disgrace. Where TF is DOGE? — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 7, 2025

16.

People are losing their retirements and he wants a fucking parade for his birthday like Putin. — WeThePeople (@PrincessBravato) April 7, 2025

It could get interesting.

Plans are being developed to give Trump a 4 mile military parade that starts at the Pentagon and ends at the WH. This is what he wants for his birthday. This would be the perfect time for millions of people to protest every step of the way and ruin his birthday. Such a show of… — Prez (@PrezLives2022) April 7, 2025

READ MORE

The only 11 responses you need to Donald Trump’s plans for a military parade

Source Politico Image Wikimedia Commons