US donald trump

Donald Trump is ‘planning a 92 million-dollar military parade’ on his birthday, and we’re all waiting for D.O.G.E. to intervene

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 8th, 2025

There are mixed signals coming from Washington over whether or not there is to be a ruinously expensive show of military might on June 14th, which is both Flag Day – the anniversary of the formal adoption of the US flag in 1777 – and Donald Trump’s birthday.

According to Politico, both the Washington Mayor and the chairperson of Virginia’s Arlington County Board claim to have been contacted by the Trump administration regarding the parade, but the White House is denying any such plans.

Who to believe?

Aniston Thinking GIFfrom Jennifer Aniston GIFs

It’s not the first time the possibility has been raised. Trump developed severe parade envy after seeing how France celebrates Bastille Day.

The main difference between July 2017 and April 2025 is that 2017 Trump hadn’t just wiped $9.5 trillion off global stock values because of a Liz Truss-grade stupid fiscal policy.

People were not amused.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

It could get interesting.

READ MORE

The only 11 responses you need to Donald Trump’s plans for a military parade

Source Politico Image Wikimedia Commons