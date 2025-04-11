Fox News’ financial analyst’s face hilariously contradicted his words as he toed the ‘Art of the Deal’ line on the tariffs fiasco

US Fox News

Times are hard for the Trump Fan Club. Their boy has lost numerous legal challenges to his policies, crashed the stock market, come under investigation for insider trading, and made a very public and humiliating u-turn on his flagship tariffs policy.

The Maga faithful have been coping wth that last item by falling back on the old 4D chess defence – only they’re calling it “the art of the deal”.

Leavitt: Many of you in the media clearly missed the art of the deal and clearly failed to see what president trump is doing here. pic.twitter.com/X9QAUjMeeM — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2025

So the Art of the Deal is letting every country on earth know that if they raise interest rates by dumping US Treasuries, we will fold. — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) April 10, 2025

The Art of the Deal pic.twitter.com/OomKlO9fY9 — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) April 9, 2025

These people are so spineless and weak. Trump destroys the economy, ruins the stock market, puts us on the verge of a recession, pushes our allies away, and MAGA says “Art of the deal.” Weaklings. pic.twitter.com/aOgFe37cQd — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 11, 2025

Fox Business’ financial analyst, Larry Kudlow, who was the Director of the National Economic Council during Trump’s first term in office, seemed to be struggling to accept the mandated sound bite during his show, and the excellent Aaron Rupar spotted it.

lmao Larry Kudlow looks like he's been forced to say this stuff at gunpoint (wait for the end of the clip) pic.twitter.com/OH0E1BTnEH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2025

There wasn’t much sympathy for Kudlow’s line-toeing difficulties.

1.

It’s a bad day for Larry. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 10, 2025

2.

3.

*Markets ruby red* “President Trump’s Art of the Deal in full swing” – Larry Kudlow As he sighs for the camera. pic.twitter.com/xI8MXTpKpv — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) April 10, 2025

4.

Everything closed down again. Get ready for the spin. pic.twitter.com/IPDYLo5hZU — Anna Baxter (@MsAnnaBaxter) April 10, 2025

5.

He doesn't look too thrilled about Trump's art of the deal pic.twitter.com/Ro8NAXsFEt — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) April 10, 2025

6.

Trump's Fart of a Deal. — Davis Michael Wayne (@Overthinkpeanut) April 10, 2025

7.

Larry not feeling liberated — tom briody (@briody_tom) April 10, 2025

8.

Larry has aged 25 years this week — Chris (@georgia_genx) April 10, 2025

9.

Celebrating an 'historic bounce' in the markets seems at least stockhom syndrome adjacent. — and so we crumble (@literal_analogy) April 10, 2025

10.

Much like North Korean Television. pic.twitter.com/2EvY9VDvS8 — Burt Convy (@AssociatesFirst) April 10, 2025

11.

Tomorrow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average will drop by 3,500 points, and Kudlow will be trembling as he speaks on TV. — Trump is a piece of shit (@CanadCowboy8964) April 10, 2025

12.

Some writer wrote a great description of one of these Kudlow reactions, said it looked like Larry had just eaten a urinal cake. Google is failing me and I can't find the original source — Oafish Blowfish ️‍ (@OafishBlowfish) April 11, 2025

13.

I grew up on a farm with horses. We'd call that look "ridden hard and put away wet". — AnthonyVolpe (@volpe47779) April 10, 2025

14.

AHhaHAHHAhaah talking to us with his eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/x1UJxhZDf0 — KissingTheCockroach® (@cockroachkisser) April 10, 2025

15.

He always looks like a man being held hostage by his own talking points. At this point, it’s no longer economic commentary but a performance art in a collapsing circus tent. Blink twice if you're not okay, Larry. Bless his heart! — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) April 10, 2025

16.

You know its bad when even he is tired of the antics lol — Mike (@mike_h1990) April 10, 2025

Poor Larry just can’t catch a break.

LMAO Karry Kudlow is coping *hard* pic.twitter.com/b3W06AUPAj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2025

READ MORE

Maga is yelling “Art of the Deal” after Donald Trump’s nerve gave out on tariffs, and the chinny reckon is visible from space – 26 sceptical responses

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab