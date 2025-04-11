US Fox News

Fox News’ financial analyst’s face hilariously contradicted his words as he toed the ‘Art of the Deal’ line on the tariffs fiasco

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 11th, 2025

Times are hard for the Trump Fan Club. Their boy has lost numerous legal challenges to his policies, crashed the stock market, come under investigation for insider trading, and made a very public and humiliating u-turn on his flagship tariffs policy.

The Maga faithful have been coping wth that last item by falling back on the old 4D chess defence – only they’re calling it “the art of the deal”.

Fox Business’ financial analyst, Larry Kudlow, who was the Director of the National Economic Council during Trump’s first term in office, seemed to be struggling to accept the mandated sound bite during his show, and the excellent Aaron Rupar spotted it.

There wasn’t much sympathy for Kudlow’s line-toeing difficulties.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Poor Larry just can’t catch a break.

READ MORE

Maga is yelling “Art of the Deal” after Donald Trump’s nerve gave out on tariffs, and the chinny reckon is visible from space – 26 sceptical responses

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab