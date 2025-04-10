Maga is yelling “Art of the Deal” after Donald Trump’s nerve gave out on tariffs, and the chinny reckon is visible from space – 26 sceptical responses

US donald trump

After two days of denying rumours that he was about to announce a 90-day pause on his so-called retaliatory tariffs, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce even higher tariffs on China …and a 90-day pause on retaliatory tariffs for other countries.

Here’s what he said on Monday.

Reporter: Would you be open to a pause? Trump: We’re not looking at that.. pic.twitter.com/ei6EHi6n8Q — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2025

And here’s the ‘Leader of the Free World’ on Wednesday, sharing his petulant tit-for-tat policy via social media, like a 13-year-old announcing that Olivia isn’t invited to their birthday party because of what she said to Lauren about Megan.

Trump admitted that the volatility of the bond market had prompted the change of heart.

Reporter: Did the bond market persuade you to reverse? Trump: I was watching the bond market. It's very tricky. If you look at it now it's beautiful. The bond market right now is beautiful. But I saw last night where people were getting a little queasy. pic.twitter.com/1WIpOsG8y2 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2025

It didn’t stop him giving a three-hour heads up to his loyal followers to grab back the stocks they’d sold off.

lmao – Trump frontran his own announcement to pause tariffs by saying it's a "GREAT TIME TO BUY!" 3 hours before huge news for stocks hit. this is levels of insanity we've never seen before. pic.twitter.com/efTsO4qlkA — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) April 9, 2025

Some people just made a killing.

Trump on the markets: "Up 2500 points. Nobody has ever heard of it. Gotta be a record." pic.twitter.com/Q7VoGPWgKt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2025

After days of defending the tariffs as a money spinner, Trump loyalists were forced to jump tracks and defend pausing the tariffs, as though it had been a masterstroke, rather than the result of squeaky bum time in the Oval Office.

Pee Wee German said last night the global tariffs were the greatest economic strategy ever. Now reversing them is. pic.twitter.com/8x32JzXDcR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2025

Trump: The tariffs will make it cheaper to manufacture in America so the jobs will come flooding in

MAGA: Boom the jobs have to come back now

Also Trump: I’m placing a 90 day pause on the tariffs I said would force manufacturing back Art of the deal

MAGA: pic.twitter.com/VikALpJ02X — JG (@jg_major) April 9, 2025

Despite the bounce in the stock markets after the announcement, trillions of dollars have been lost worldwide, and confidence shattered in investments, as the mercurial president can’t be trusted not to fly off the handle and impose tariffs on a country because they haven’t bent the knee – or kissed the ass.

1.

MAGA yesterday: THANK YOU, SIR, FOR YOUR TARIFFS! MAGA today: THANK YOU SIR, FOR PAUSING YOUR TARIFFS! Totally not a cult. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 9, 2025

2.

At the end of the day this was all just a giant market manipulation grift for his billionaire friends to crash the marks and get them some discount buys….and in 90 days or less he’s gonna do it again — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 9, 2025

3.

BREAKING: The White House caves on most tariffs—then calls it “The Art of the Deal.” You can’t make this up. These are the most dangerously incompetent people I’ve ever seen: – Disrupted global supply chains

– Sent American companies into a panic

– Tanked global markets

-… pic.twitter.com/tGveCFntPH — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 9, 2025

4.

Trump applying tariffs. pic.twitter.com/EYWU3yZKKa — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) April 9, 2025

5.

Trump has shat himself. Then was too afraid to raise tariffs after all. pic.twitter.com/vjlRdZbZhy — Florence Lox (@floboflo) April 9, 2025

6.

Wow. Trump just caved on the sweeping across-the-board tariffs, issuing a 90-day pause. All of that chaos, trillions of dollars evaporated—for nothing at all. pic.twitter.com/x1vHYE15Ac — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) April 9, 2025

7.

He only did the 90 day pause because all countries other than China told him to go fuck himself. That's what really went down. He's the one who tanked the markets in the first place. Putting a pause on the problem he created does not make him a fukn hero. Tea anyone? *sip*☕️ pic.twitter.com/Saterra1fm — Eddie Smith (@eddsmitty) April 9, 2025

8.

Karoline Leavitt: "There will be a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs." Trump caved because he's the most incompetent unstable president in history. pic.twitter.com/AaQuO5h193 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) April 9, 2025

9.

i wonder who Trump told about his tariffs pause in advance would've been very lucrative information to have pic.twitter.com/pCpk8jhLS7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2025

10.

Seeing an awful lot of people on here confusing “caves on tariffs because of market meltdown” with “brilliant negotiator" — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 9, 2025

11.

Trump claims so many countries called him kissing his ass that he will just forget the big tariff rollout that was suppose to transform and rejuvenate our country by bringing manufacturing jobs back. He claims people kissed his ass, so forget all that. pic.twitter.com/AVzkJiRVZY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2025

12.