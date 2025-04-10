US donald trump

Maga is yelling “Art of the Deal” after Donald Trump’s nerve gave out on tariffs, and the chinny reckon is visible from space – 26 sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 10th, 2025

After two days of denying rumours that he was about to announce a 90-day pause on his so-called retaliatory tariffs, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce even higher tariffs on China …and a 90-day pause on retaliatory tariffs for other countries.

Here’s what he said on Monday.

And here’s the ‘Leader of the Free World’ on Wednesday, sharing his petulant tit-for-tat policy via social media, like a 13-year-old announcing that Olivia isn’t invited to their birthday party because of what she said to Lauren about Megan.

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable. Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Trump admitted that the volatility of the bond market had prompted the change of heart.

It didn’t stop him giving a three-hour heads up to his loyal followers to grab back the stocks they’d sold off.

Some people just made a killing.

After days of defending the tariffs as a money spinner, Trump loyalists were forced to jump tracks and defend pausing the tariffs, as though it had been a masterstroke, rather than the result of squeaky bum time in the Oval Office.

Despite the bounce in the stock markets after the announcement, trillions of dollars have been lost worldwide, and confidence shattered in investments, as the mercurial president can’t be trusted not to fly off the handle and impose tariffs on a country because they haven’t bent the knee – or kissed the ass.

