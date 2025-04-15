US Bigotry MAGA

This ‘anti-woke’ Maga congresswoman’s bigoted hot take got her O.W.N.E.D.- 14 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2025

Up to 2023, Congresswoman Nancy Mace – the representative for District 1 of South Carolina – was identifying as a moderate conservative, who openly called for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community to live without feeling the effects of prejudice.

Since spotting a vacant seat on the Trump juggernaut in 2024, however, she has gone all-in on attacking LGBTQ+ people in general, and trans congresswoman Sarah McBride in particular.

It’s nice to see men in pink and standing in solidarity with their Democrat colleagues.

On Monday, she had a stab at being clever with her bigotry, spinning it as being about wanting good education.

I want our kids to learn about A-E-I-O-U instead of L-G-B-T-Q.

They’re not mutually exclusive, Ms. Mace. The takedowns were spectacular.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Looks like we have a winner.

