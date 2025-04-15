This ‘anti-woke’ Maga congresswoman’s bigoted hot take got her O.W.N.E.D.- 14 top takedowns

US Bigotry MAGA

Up to 2023, Congresswoman Nancy Mace – the representative for District 1 of South Carolina – was identifying as a moderate conservative, who openly called for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community to live without feeling the effects of prejudice.

Since spotting a vacant seat on the Trump juggernaut in 2024, however, she has gone all-in on attacking LGBTQ+ people in general, and trans congresswoman Sarah McBride in particular.

On Monday, she had a stab at being clever with her bigotry, spinning it as being about wanting good education.

They’re not mutually exclusive, Ms. Mace. The takedowns were spectacular.

1.

she didn’t include Y cause she hates vowelfluid letters https://t.co/MbA8wDK9IA — Skyler Higley (@skyler_higley) April 14, 2025

2.

You want to teach kids about Habsburg imperialism??? https://t.co/tNc6GQII1k pic.twitter.com/6Kh4gX6eLJ — Nikolaj (@nikicaga) April 14, 2025

3.

Wild how some people can list vowels like it’s a moral argument. Kids can learn the alphabet and that people exist beyond binary categories. Bigotry in bite-size tweets dressed up as “education priorities” is still bigotry. — Dee (@DeeWaynee94) April 14, 2025

4.

You weren't always like that. It's just that one day you decided to sell out for

M-O-N-E-Y pic.twitter.com/KxbcTC7Lnd — Johnny Loveless (@JohnnyLoveless) April 14, 2025

5.

So you want children to learn about the english language? Would this include teaching them about pronouns? — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) April 15, 2025

6.

South Carolina still mandates abstinence based sex ed where it is illegal to mention the existence of queer people. The idea that any public school is teaching kids about LGBTQ people and scrapping teaching them the alphabet is absolutely idiotic — especially in SC. https://t.co/QOnBFEG19M — Michael O’Brien (@DrOBrienMD) April 14, 2025

7.

This must go so hard if you are 80 years old (and stupid) https://t.co/c0wmKMCPWi — DreamLeaf (@DreamLeaf5) April 14, 2025

8.

Children should be learning both consonants and vowels, actually. https://t.co/eNvFTZvPLX — Degenerate Liberty ️‍ (@SammiRaeMurray) April 14, 2025

9.

So you want kids to learn only a very narrow selection of letters rather than the whole alphabet. Interesting https://t.co/lGA96xGAeZ — MEJA (@MejaActual) April 14, 2025

10.

How long did it take you to come up with this? Serious question. — Kyle Jameson (@keelskiiii) April 15, 2025

11.

your party is getting rid of the department of education so maybe you should be talking to them instead of us. https://t.co/jPDAzAAUbe — yana. (@ariistired) April 15, 2025

12.

13.

I’m not surprised that there are people still pretending like children are being taught to be LGBTQ+, instead of, you know, just figuring themselves out which is also a normal part of childhood. — ️‍️‍⚧️Webby (@sassysquatchman) April 14, 2025

14.

the lady who is famous for being obsessed with everyone’s genitals saying anything about children is fuckin crazy https://t.co/hPuskyUEVa — ana (@toxxic_trexx) April 14, 2025

Looks like we have a winner.

hi, pre-k teacher here. no need to worry nancy, it’s in our curriculum to cover all the letters eventually. this week we’re working on S-T-F-U https://t.co/4WbcdHCNHj — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) April 15, 2025

READ MORE

A Maga took great delight in showing off a ‘snowflake free’ energy drink made of ‘liberal tears’ and this A comeback is the only one you need

Image Wikimedia Commons