A Maga took great delight in showing off a ‘snowflake free’ energy drink made of ‘liberal tears’ and this A++ comeback is the only one you need

To the culture wars in America, where Magas have been showing off an energy drink which is ‘snowflake free’ and made of ‘liberal tears’. LOL!

This Maga in particular, Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace who was so delighted she made a video about it.

Just found this energy drink, it’s snowflake and sugar free. Liberal tears energy. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/DfQmVAo62O — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 16, 2025

Heartwarming stuff, we’re sure you can all agree.

And while it prompted no end of comebacks (and love among the Magasphere, obviously) …

Sitting members of Congress or those of any elected office for that matter should not be using their platforms for product endorsements or promotions. — Followed By Feds (@FollowedByFeds) March 16, 2025

So much insecurity in this single 7 second video. — Friedrich Merz Fan Acc (@FriedrichFanAcc) March 17, 2025

Isn’t sugar free woke? — ✨Cunt✨ (@fuckinreally_) March 17, 2025

… this one surely said it best, from menswear expert and much else besides, @dieworkwear.

This company was founded by Sean Whalen, who was fined $200k by the FTC for falsely claiming his products were made-in-USA when they were actually imported from China and Latin America. This new company, Liberal Tears, also has merch, but they’ve removed country-of-origin tags. https://t.co/5omGXbxxgS — derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 17, 2025

Indeed it was …

‘An apparel company known for inflammatory apparel championing the Second Amendment and Donald Trump has been fined after the Federal Trade Commission found the company falsely claimed its imported apparel is made in the U.S. ‘Utah-based Lions Not Sheep and its owner, Sean Whalen, were slapped with a $211,335 fine last week after the FTC found the company removed “Made in China” tags, replacing them with fake “Made in the USA” labels, according to a FTC news release.’

That must stick in the throat.

They’ve had the same joke for 10 years when all evidence shows they are the bigger babies that constantly whine — Fella H (@Fella6H) March 17, 2025

Furthermore, if it’s liberal tears how can it be snowflake free? — Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) March 17, 2025

Checks out… ‘owning the libs’ mainly involves lying — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) March 17, 2025

To conclude …

Derek “the grifter hunter” Guy back at it again with more receipts. — rivaLxfactor – Battlefield 6 waiting room (@rivaLxfactor) March 17, 2025

