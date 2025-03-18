US fails magas

A Maga took great delight in showing off a ‘snowflake free’ energy drink made of ‘liberal tears’ and this A++ comeback is the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2025

To the culture wars in America, where Magas have been showing off an energy drink which is ‘snowflake free’ and made of ‘liberal tears’. LOL!

This Maga in particular, Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace who was so delighted she made a video about it.

Heartwarming stuff, we’re sure you can all agree.

And while it prompted no end of comebacks (and love among the Magasphere, obviously) …

… this one surely said it best, from menswear expert and much else besides, @dieworkwear.

Indeed it was …

‘An apparel company known for inflammatory apparel championing the Second Amendment and Donald Trump has been fined after the Federal Trade Commission found the company falsely claimed its imported apparel is made in the U.S.

‘Utah-based Lions Not Sheep and its owner, Sean Whalen, were slapped with a $211,335 fine last week after the FTC found the company removed “Made in China” tags, replacing them with fake “Made in the USA” labels, according to a FTC news release.’

That must stick in the throat.

To conclude …

