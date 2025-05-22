Donald Trump tried to give South Africa’s president the Zelenskyy treatment and it blew up in his face – 13 totally bang-on responses

US donald trump

Donald Trump attempted to ambush the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa when he turned up to the Oval Office in largely the same way that he did with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Although, by the looks of how he dealt with it, Ramaphosa had an inkling of what was to come (as will every other foreign leader who turns up to the White House from this point onwards).

Trump had lots – and lots – to say about claims of alleged ‘white persecution’ with videos and printout of news stories which he proceeded to do his best to read out to the assembled dignitaries and media.

Except it’s fair to say it didn’t quite work for Trump this time round, a frankly bizarre spectacle that said more about the White House right now than it did anything going on in South Africa.

Trump is now giving the South African president the full Zelenskyy treatment pic.twitter.com/jfrakTOGNM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2025

And that wasn’t all.

Trump: These are burial sites, over 1000 of white farmers.. both sides of the road, you have crosses. Ramaphosa: I would like to know where that is pic.twitter.com/Z5jokUdriC — Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2025

There might have been a statesman in that room, but it definitely wasn’t Trump. And these people surely said it best.

1.

This is an extraordinary embarrassment to the American people; the president of the United States randomly flipping through printed out news articles he’s clearly never read, with the goal of personally attacking a foreign head of state at the White House. https://t.co/0qSpZgwj4i — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) May 21, 2025

2.

I love how the South African president is sitting there just smiling, he’s getting to see how stupid Trump is live in person. lol — Ryca (@_oRyca_) May 21, 2025

3.

It’s literally an SNL skit – “death, death, death, horrible death” — Eli (@EliStrawmaning) May 21, 2025

4.

This is so delusional and insane its beyond belief. He blindly believes whatever completely made up lunacy one of his brainless sycophants tells him. Its unreal. https://t.co/HjPTnAxAVL — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 21, 2025

5.

Trump is once again embarrassing the U.S. in a disastrous meeting with the South African president. This may be as deranged as his meeting with Zelenskyy. https://t.co/Hbe2FU4Bxr — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 21, 2025

6.