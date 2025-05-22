US Fox News Green policies

A Fox News presenter thinks green energy subsidies should stop because it’s not always windy or sunny, and the facepalms were visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 22nd, 2025

Fox News presenter Maria Bartiromo displayed her Trumpian grasp of the technology behind renewable energy sources, as she discussed a package of spending being debated in congress.

It’s all in her line of questioning.

In her defence, she’s a huge supporter of Trump, so his windmills, sharks and cancer discourse has probably seeped into her brain while she was thinking about stolen votes and whatnot. On second thoughts, that’s not a defence.

Here’s how Twitter responded.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We’re grateful to John Collins for reminding us of one of the most important things in politics …laughing at Donald Trump.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s banning windmills in the US and these 13 A++ comebacks will blow you away

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab