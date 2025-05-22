A Fox News presenter thinks green energy subsidies should stop because it’s not always windy or sunny, and the facepalms were visible from space

US Fox News Green policies

Fox News presenter Maria Bartiromo displayed her Trumpian grasp of the technology behind renewable energy sources, as she discussed a package of spending being debated in congress.

It’s all in her line of questioning.

Bartiromo: "Should we really have wind and solar subsidies in this bill? What if it's not windy? What if it's not sunny?" pic.twitter.com/MMP9jorZPX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2025

In her defence, she’s a huge supporter of Trump, so his windmills, sharks and cancer discourse has probably seeped into her brain while she was thinking about stolen votes and whatnot. On second thoughts, that’s not a defence.

Here’s how Twitter responded.

1.

Maria Bartiromo's question about wind and solar reliability due to weather is embarrassingly ignorant. Subsidies aren't about perfect days; they're about building a resilient energy future. Her logic would have us stuck with candles. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) May 21, 2025

2.

I have never seen a group of people who take pleasure in showcasing their ignorance on live tv like the MAGA crowd. — (@ChidiNwatu) May 21, 2025

3.

There's always wind when Trump is around. As for the sun, just go where Stephen Miller isn't – you know the blood sucker can't be exposed to it. — The Possum Politic (@PossumPolitic) May 21, 2025

4.

What if it’s not sunny and what if it’s not windy? Then I guess you just have an overcast day. pic.twitter.com/KoIeUd7vTO — Mark Bland (@markbland) May 21, 2025

5.

Has she heard of these things called batteries… https://t.co/aHDJXi7zwZ — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 21, 2025

6.

If Maria Bartiromo applied this logic to anything else, we'd still be using candles. The whole point of subsidies is to build resilient, diversified energy infrastructure. Not rely on one sunny day. No one’s asking coal plants, “What if the mine floods?” but maybe they should. — Ryca (@_oRyca_) May 21, 2025

7.

We also shouldn’t have air conditioning because some days it’s not hot. https://t.co/XV0JY879QI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 21, 2025

8.

You gotta be kidding me https://t.co/YXNnr5f0qv — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 21, 2025

9.

10.

Maria: “But what if it’s not windy? What if it’s not sunny?”

Me: What if it's nighttime and the moon eats the grid, Maria? By that logic, we should stop funding highways in case cars don’t drive. Or schools in case kids stop showing up. God help us all if basic science ever has… — Robin Duggan (@RobinDuggan3) May 21, 2025

11.

Does Maria Bartiromo know how her hero Elon Musk's Teslas work? Do they have solar panels on them and only drive during the day when it's sunny? Or do they have a really long extension cord? Or is there some other technology involved? — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) May 21, 2025

12.

What if Fox News hires someone with a brain? https://t.co/1J9Kmr0vXe — Phin (@Just_Phintastic) May 21, 2025

We’re grateful to John Collins for reminding us of one of the most important things in politics …laughing at Donald Trump.

Trump really doesn’t get enough credit for single-handedly eliminating windmill cancer. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) May 22, 2025

