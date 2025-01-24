Donald Trump’s banning windmills in the US and these 13 A++ comebacks will blow you away

US donald trump windmills

We’re not through the first week of Donald Trump’s return to the White House and there’s already so much stupid we can’t fathom what it’s going to look like after four years.

Trump has never been a fan of windmills, as you might imagine, and now he’s got the chance to act on it by banning them. Entirely, by the looks of it.

And solar power too because, like, what’s renewable energy good for? Absolutely nothin’, say it again!

Trump: “We don’t want windmills in this country. We’re putting an order on it. I’ve already sort of done it. We don’t want windmills … you know what else people don’t like? Those massive solar fields.” pic.twitter.com/LnH32Xrp2g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025

It’s not as if there isn’t plenty of wind to go around right now, Mr President.

And these 13 A++ comebacks will blow you away (not Trump, alas).

1.

How is this even fucking real? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 24, 2025

2.

The sheer stupidity of this is something to reckon with. https://t.co/pZcDBFzVe1 — Adam Tooze (@adam_tooze) January 24, 2025

3.

What’s funny is this isn’t even about climate change or if the windmills work it’s because some place in Ireland put windmills in front of his golf course and he tried to sue them to move it and he lost. Like he’s only saying this because of a personal beef — stayuponelove2 (@cutlets19504) January 24, 2025

4.

Trump wants to kill green energy to Own The Libs. That’s what you get when you vote for him. Spiteful policy designed to hurt an imagined enemy. https://t.co/RnR2jd2Kin — Poker and Politics (@PokerPolitics) January 24, 2025

5.

The message brought to you by: ExxonMobil. — The Dens (@FoxBrambleFarm) January 24, 2025

6.

True – people much prefer an oil rig at the bottom of their garden. You know what else is made in China, btw? Everything on his Trump merchandise site. https://t.co/KlFEZmT1KB — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) January 24, 2025

7.

He has no jurisdiction other than over federal land. This probably won’t come as a shock, but he has no idea what he’s talking about. — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) January 24, 2025

8.

People actually voted for this ? https://t.co/oJphlOM5Uk — terry christian (@terrychristian) January 24, 2025

9.

To be fair, I don’t like cemeteries. They take critical farm land which takes from our food supply and…nevermind, your statement is absurd. Every solar field I’ve seen, and I’ve seen many, was not on any farmable land. Just land that was not otherwise being used. — Bri, the Chauffeur (@TheChauffeur3) January 24, 2025

10.

China is going to absolutely boat race is in the renewables sector and we’re going to be left holding coal that nobody wants to buy https://t.co/SaybnCvKyc — Слава Україні! Nick Murica (@Nick_Murica) January 24, 2025

11.

Why does he hate science so much — Brunette Bohemian (@Jane_Doe82) January 24, 2025

12.

the common folk of la mancha: what has become of our lord? will he ever overcome this madness? the honorable knight don quixote: https://t.co/tlQyCLGuOP — beef clapton: soldier of fortune (@thetrompwner) January 24, 2025

13

He hates technology, science, research, the environment, clean air, clean water, cheap/endless power, self-sufficiency, healthy families and the future. The question is: Why?? — Fred Tee (@TencicFred) January 24, 2025

