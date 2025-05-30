Ozzy Man’s very sweary review is the only way we want to view any ‘flying man’ cheese-rolling race videos from now on

Entertainment Funny reviews

If you’ve been on the internet for more than half an hour in the past few days, you’ve almost certainly seen at least one clip of the Cooper’s Hill cheese-rolling event in Gloucestershire, and it probably involved one competitor practically going into orbit.

Mad to think this all started because someone dropped a babybel at a picnic on the hill#CheeseRolling #CoopersHill #Gloucester pic.twitter.com/RaYDQqP1F0 — Benn Boseley (@bennboseley) May 26, 2025

You’ll be pleased – and probably very surprised – to learn that the flying man was able to walk to a waiting ambulance, although we have no further information on how many bones he broke in pursuit of something he could buy from the deli counter at Sainsbury’s. Other deli counters are available.

Of course, the event came to the attention of the internet’s sweariest reviewer, the fabulous Ozzy Man, and his commentary elevated it to heights even greater than the flying guy’s lift after that first bounce.

It’s really NSFW.

TikTok users enjoyed the spectacle, and the Ozzy Man magic.

1.

He’s still going, I live in Somerset and he’s just gone past the window!

Stu

2.

Historians believe the Cheese Rolling Festival began when one villager accidentally dropped their lunch and 40 others chased it out of sheer British politeness.

Winnie Cooper

3.

I have been waiting for your review since seeing pov number 1.

C Derbs

4.

Our hilarious commentary and this fabulous video has just cheered me up no end.

strawberryblonde2021

5.

People ask what is ‘British Culture’? ladies and gentlemen.. you’re witnessing it right here.

Ryan Burke299

6.

Flying man just changed the game forever it’s about how far you fly now not the cheese.

Moncler Bruk Ting

7.

This is how elected officials should be chosen.

Toadius

8.

Appreciate you. I’ve been looking for multiple angles of this dude all day.

lunalotus

9.

Ozzyman doesn’t get enough recognition.

MyBalls

10.

How do other countries catch their cheese?

Red Ketchup80

11.

Seen this guy more than my own family in the last few days lol.

Tony Gallup

12.

Ozzy man, you are too fucking funny.

Joey Waitamin

We doff our caps to C-130 Hercules for this. Dude spent more time in space than Katy Perry…

