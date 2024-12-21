Ozzy Man reviews the ‘most Australian exchange ever’ – and it’s the best NSFW alpaca-themed argument you’ll see today
With no offence intended, Australians have a reputation for using very colourful language. Swearing, in other words. They don’t usually come much swearier than the hilarious commentator Ozzy Man, whose reviews are generally as expletive-ridden as it gets.
This unedited clip matches Ozzy Man’s sweariest effort, and although he shared it, he hadn’t felt the need to add a voiceover. We can see (or hear) why.
Most Aussie interaction ever. No commentary required from me today ay #Australia pic.twitter.com/yTeHAigBDP
— Ozzy Man Reviews (@OzzyManReviews) December 21, 2024
Fancy mistaking an alpaca for a llama. What an idiot.
At the time of writing, the funny clip has picked up 1.3 million views in seven hours.
Here are a few favourite reactions.
1.
This is exactly why I walk my Alpaca at night to avoid people.
— Allister Henderson⚡️ (@AllisterHender2) December 21, 2024
2.
Imagine thinking everyone knows the difference between an alpaca and a llama
— FanScorecard (@fanscorecard) December 21, 2024
3.
This is what happens in Australia when you mis-species someones Alpaca.
— Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) December 21, 2024
4.
I think I've watched this 20 times now. https://t.co/H0pBH9Ovhf
— Aaron Smith (@Aaronsmith333) December 21, 2024
5.
Absolute genius. This is Aussie 24/7 https://t.co/CR2qvh9TPy
— Te Radar (@teradar) December 21, 2024
6.
Never change Australia, never change. Restores my faith in humanity. https://t.co/A3cOl0y31V
— Stuart Parmenter ‘Audere est Facere’ (@StuParmenter) December 21, 2024
7.
Just another day in beautiful Moonah https://t.co/VNDEW8udpJ
— Marko B (@carlton_hero) December 21, 2024
8.
This is all I needed today https://t.co/NyGcmkNTfc
— Mark (@markloftCD) December 21, 2024
9.
2 people FIRMLY WINNING THE SAME ARGUMENT..
— Coach Kai (Whatscookinginthekitchen) (@Kai_Gozo) December 21, 2024
10.
Can men not just walk their alpacas in peace
— Gary Cherry (@Cheggles29) December 21, 2024
11.
I love being a Aussie sometimes.
This is seriously how we talk. No bullshit. https://t.co/p8EvX6Mgn2
— AussieMagaGirl (@AussieMagaGirl) December 21, 2024
It reminded a lot of people of this equally sweary exchange that took place in Chorley, Lancashire, in 2017.
“you’re walking a fuckin ostrich you daft cunt”
“it’s a fucking emu” pic.twitter.com/fetLhMfdgV
— paul rudd bot (@philsadelphia) October 6, 2019
No Ozzy Man commentary required for that one, either.
READ MORE
Ozzy Man’s hilarious and very sweary narration of a bird in great peril had us on the edge of our seats
Source Ozzy Man Reviews Image Screengrab