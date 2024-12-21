Ozzy Man reviews the ‘most Australian exchange ever’ – and it’s the best NSFW alpaca-themed argument you’ll see today

Weird World Australia

With no offence intended, Australians have a reputation for using very colourful language. Swearing, in other words. They don’t usually come much swearier than the hilarious commentator Ozzy Man, whose reviews are generally as expletive-ridden as it gets.

This unedited clip matches Ozzy Man’s sweariest effort, and although he shared it, he hadn’t felt the need to add a voiceover. We can see (or hear) why.

Most Aussie interaction ever. No commentary required from me today ay #Australia pic.twitter.com/yTeHAigBDP — Ozzy Man Reviews (@OzzyManReviews) December 21, 2024

Fancy mistaking an alpaca for a llama. What an idiot.

At the time of writing, the funny clip has picked up 1.3 million views in seven hours.

Here are a few favourite reactions.

This is exactly why I walk my Alpaca at night to avoid people. — Allister Henderson⚡️ (@AllisterHender2) December 21, 2024

Imagine thinking everyone knows the difference between an alpaca and a llama — FanScorecard (@fanscorecard) December 21, 2024

This is what happens in Australia when you mis-species someones Alpaca. — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) December 21, 2024

I think I've watched this 20 times now. https://t.co/H0pBH9Ovhf — Aaron Smith (@Aaronsmith333) December 21, 2024

Absolute genius. This is Aussie 24/7 https://t.co/CR2qvh9TPy — Te Radar (@teradar) December 21, 2024

Never change Australia, never change. Restores my faith in humanity. https://t.co/A3cOl0y31V — Stuart Parmenter ‘Audere est Facere’ (@StuParmenter) December 21, 2024

Just another day in beautiful Moonah https://t.co/VNDEW8udpJ — Marko B (@carlton_hero) December 21, 2024

This is all I needed today https://t.co/NyGcmkNTfc — Mark (@markloftCD) December 21, 2024

2 people FIRMLY WINNING THE SAME ARGUMENT.. — Coach Kai (Whatscookinginthekitchen) (@Kai_Gozo) December 21, 2024

Can men not just walk their alpacas in peace — Gary Cherry (@Cheggles29) December 21, 2024

I love being a Aussie sometimes.

This is seriously how we talk. No bullshit. https://t.co/p8EvX6Mgn2 — AussieMagaGirl (@AussieMagaGirl) December 21, 2024

It reminded a lot of people of this equally sweary exchange that took place in Chorley, Lancashire, in 2017.

“you’re walking a fuckin ostrich you daft cunt”

“it’s a fucking emu” pic.twitter.com/fetLhMfdgV — paul rudd bot (@philsadelphia) October 6, 2019

No Ozzy Man commentary required for that one, either.

Ozzy Man’s hilarious and very sweary narration of a bird in great peril had us on the edge of our seats

