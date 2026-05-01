Life comebacks

14 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

John Plunkett. Updated May 1st, 2026

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It’s been a while since we rounded up our favourite comebacks of the week so this, you might think, is long overdue.

Here are 13 of the funniest and most brutal that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

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And finally, this beauty.

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