14 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Life comebacks

It’s been a while since we rounded up our favourite comebacks of the week so this, you might think, is long overdue.

Here are 13 of the funniest and most brutal that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

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And finally, this beauty.

Yeah dude the job is to trigger the audience members to laugh https://t.co/nLzaBGW1WM — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) April 29, 2026

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Donald Trump thought he was being oh so clever with this woman reporter and ended up kicking himself in the face