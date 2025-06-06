US bananas donald trump tariffs

Trump’s trade tsar Howard Lutnick’s totally bananas solution to tariffs pushing up fruit prices wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated June 6th, 2025

Billionaire businessman and Donald Trump’s secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick has been doing his best to defend his master’s love of pretty much everything to do with tariffs.

Lutnick appeared before the House Appropriations Committee – what do you mean you don’t need this much detail? – where he was questioned about the impact of tariffs on the cost of fruit by Democrat, Madeleine Dean.

And Lutnick was so confident of his comeback that he asked for extra time to share it, except it wasn’t the devastating payoff he presumably thought it was (watch to the end. Sound up!)

And here’s exactly what basically the entire internet made of that.

Source @atrupar