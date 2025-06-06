US donald trump eggs

Donald Trump said the price of eggs had fallen 400% and was fact checked ’til he farted

John Plunkett. Updated June 6th, 2025

Donald Trump can no longer rely on the support of Elon Musk, as you will no doubt have read about elsewhere, but in these uncertain times there is one thing the president will always have.

And that is his love for talking nonsense about the price of eggs.

But – at the risk of sticking our neck out – we’re not sure he’s ever spoken such nonsense about eggs quite like this, his claim that the price of eggs had fallen by 400%.

And that noise you can hear in the background is the sound of the president being fact checked til he farted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

But also this, unfortunately.

To conclude …

But if people were still not convinced …

Source @atrupar