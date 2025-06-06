Donald Trump said the price of eggs had fallen 400% and was fact checked ’til he farted

US donald trump eggs

Donald Trump can no longer rely on the support of Elon Musk, as you will no doubt have read about elsewhere, but in these uncertain times there is one thing the president will always have.

And that is his love for talking nonsense about the price of eggs.

But – at the risk of sticking our neck out – we’re not sure he’s ever spoken such nonsense about eggs quite like this, his claim that the price of eggs had fallen by 400%.

Trump: “Eggs have come down 400 percent. Everybody has eggs now. They have eggs for breakfast again.” pic.twitter.com/xBlS15Jvob — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2025

And that noise you can hear in the background is the sound of the president being fact checked til he farted.

Donald, explain how anything can go down more than 100%? Are you claiming they are paying people to take the eggs? Fucking stupid, stable genius my ass. And he claims they are teaching remedial math at Harvard. Clearly a subject trump failed. — Maverick (@FlinestonFreddy) June 5, 2025

BREAKING: STORES NOW PAYING CUSTOMERS TO TAKE THEIR EGGS https://t.co/4LWKxUg0yh — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) June 5, 2025

If Eggs were $5 dollars a dozen and they had a “400 percent decrease in value” it means that the stores are now PAYING customers $15 dollars to take a dozen eggs. — BDH in “The Land” (@bdh_in_clv) June 5, 2025

What. The. Actual. Fuck. Dementia ridden brain thinks a price can drop 400%! https://t.co/mz0ZuPoqrO — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 5, 2025

How does he get to lie every time? It’s sad people actually believe this — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) June 5, 2025

400%? WTF IS THIS MORON TALKING ABOUT? pic.twitter.com/rPDLpG0GI9 — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) June 5, 2025

He’s not lying. They have gone down 400%. I got some the other day and the grocery store paid me $12.50 for them. I ended up getting 2 dozen. — Chris Moore (@ChrisMoore15915) June 5, 2025

It was never about the price of eggs. Trump gave ugly Americans permission to bask in their ignorance and bigotry. — Jen (@JenResistedAGN) June 5, 2025

You have to ask yourself if he actually believes this. If this is what he’s being told is happening by his handlers due to their economic policies he keeps signing, so he comes out and says it as fact to try and take credit — which is the only thing he cares about. — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) June 5, 2025

But also this, unfortunately.

Trump just said egg prices are down 400% and not a single reporter in the press corps pushed back at all. — Coliseum Sewage (@ColiseumSewage) June 5, 2025

To conclude …

*taps mic* No — Has Trump lowered the cost of eggs? (@trumpeggscost) June 5, 2025

But if people were still not convinced …

@grok, what was the original price of eggs if a 400% drop represents the current price of say $3 per dozen? — Jardani (@jardani_w) June 5, 2025

A 400% drop in egg prices to $3/dozen is impossible, as it implies a negative price. If misinterpreted as the price becoming 1/5th of the original, the original price would be $15/dozen, which is unrealistic. Data shows egg prices peaked at $6.23/dozen in March 2025, dropping to… — Grok (@grok) June 5, 2025

Source @atrupar