US donald trump

Donald Trump was far from the master of the house as he arrived for Les Mis to a chorus of boos, and it’s today’s best mood-lifter

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 12th, 2025

One of the first things that the Trump administration did upon entering the White House – alongside blinging up the Oval Office, letting Elon Musk loose with a fiscal chainsaw, and torching the economy with needless tariffs – was to take over the running of the Kennedy Center, in an attempt to de-wokify it.

Judging by Donald Trump’s reception when he attended a performance of Les Miserables on Wednesday, there’s still some stubborn wokeness that just won’t shift.

Check this out.

Well, that’s a bit awkward. Who’d have thought that a crowd of people who turned up to watch a musical about the struggle to fight the injustices brought about by the divide between those living in abject poverty and the powerful elite might not be on board with the Trump agenda.

The obvious booing is even more embarrassing for the president when compared to the reaction of the audience to his predecessor.

While the ‘No, they were saying Boo-urns’ crowd were out in force, a lot of people lapped up the live-action popularity poll.

Maga stalwart Laura Loomer shared the Trump-coded take.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-four.

“Shame on you, Donald Trump. Shame on you!”
Audience member in the Kennedy Center.

Source Harry Sisson Image Screengrab