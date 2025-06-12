Donald Trump was far from the master of the house as he arrived for Les Mis to a chorus of boos, and it’s today’s best mood-lifter

US donald trump

One of the first things that the Trump administration did upon entering the White House – alongside blinging up the Oval Office, letting Elon Musk loose with a fiscal chainsaw, and torching the economy with needless tariffs – was to take over the running of the Kennedy Center, in an attempt to de-wokify it.

Judging by Donald Trump’s reception when he attended a performance of Les Miserables on Wednesday, there’s still some stubborn wokeness that just won’t shift.

Check this out.

Trump just got BOOED after arriving at the Kennedy Center for a performance of Les Misérables. There were some cheers, which is expected because he and his buddies have taken over the Kennedy Center and installed their own. pic.twitter.com/B2C80P2J4V — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 12, 2025

Well, that’s a bit awkward. Who’d have thought that a crowd of people who turned up to watch a musical about the struggle to fight the injustices brought about by the divide between those living in abject poverty and the powerful elite might not be on board with the Trump agenda.

The obvious booing is even more embarrassing for the president when compared to the reaction of the audience to his predecessor.

WATCH: In December, President Biden and Dr. Biden got cheers and a standing ovation at the Kennedy Center. Tonight? Trump and Melania were booed loudly — even after stuffing the place with MAGA cultists. Face it: Trump isn’t respected. He’s loathed. The most reviled… pic.twitter.com/1VpZ8GfmaP — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 12, 2025

While the ‘No, they were saying Boo-urns’ crowd were out in force, a lot of people lapped up the live-action popularity poll.

1.

Donald Trump getting booed at the Kennedy Center made my night. pic.twitter.com/YxvgNlLq0x — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) June 12, 2025

2.

I guess Trump didn't realize that any place where art and culture is highlighted wouldn't have a Maga audience. — JOHN VALENTINE (@SageAmenti) June 12, 2025

3.

Hahaha they booed his dumbass https://t.co/BIwOKy3BhN — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 12, 2025

4.

Trump's self-appointment as Kennedy Center chairman and Vance's controversial presence at cultural events epitomize their disregard for public sentiment and cultural integrity. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) June 12, 2025

5.

He thinks everyone in the real world loves him as much as all the MAGA sucking up to him constantly. — Terrance. (@ExscapeVelozity) June 12, 2025

6.

Good! I would have done the same! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) June 12, 2025

7.

Considering what Trump did to the Cemter, anyone who loves the Kennedy Center for what it was would have been booing. — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) June 12, 2025

8.

And the boos have it, Donnie. — colleen (@waysandmeans71) June 12, 2025

9.

I’d ask for a refund if I had bought my ticket before this clown show came to town https://t.co/i0a8QIEW85 — JannieC ❤️⚾️☘️ (@janconwaytwitty) June 12, 2025

10.

They guy in the white shirt that didn’t bother to turn around represents me. pic.twitter.com/2XKjcCKoyj — Luis Hernández. (@LJHernandez29) June 12, 2025

11.

For the "Les Misarables" performance at the Kennedy Center, Trump packed the auditorium with sycophants of his fascist authoritarian regime and he still couldn't drown out the boos from disgusted and revulsed members of the audience. pic.twitter.com/Y7UdVMfXeg — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 12, 2025

12.

This era has some of the most fascinating irony. Watching Les Mis in June — which is about the June Rebellion — blind to the fact that it’s the antithesis to everything this administration is. That this is a student uprising, the kind they want to silence. To hear "To love… https://t.co/bOUam5qTS5 — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) June 12, 2025

Maga stalwart Laura Loomer shared the Trump-coded take.

President Trump received a standing ovation and chants of WE LOVE YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP at the Kennedy Center tonight where he is in attendance for Les Misérables with @MELANIATRUMP @JDVance and @SLOTUS.@RichardGrenell pic.twitter.com/WKrr4b9hB3 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 12, 2025

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

― George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-four.

“Shame on you, Donald Trump. Shame on you!”

Audience member in the Kennedy Center.

