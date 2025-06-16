This very particular edit of Trump’s military parade is a hilariously appropriate souvenir of the president’s big day (sound up!)

US donald trump

It’s fair to say that Donald Trump’s $45m birthday military parade didn’t live up to the President’s own wildly excessive billing.

Rather than providing a shop window to demonstrate the might of the American military machine, the tiny crowds and unintentional comic moments proved nothing short of a humiliation for the commander-in-chief.

Which is to say, it was worth every penny.

And if you want a souvenir of Trump’s big day, then you will surely do no better than this, a fabulously edited video which has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

This is really funny. https://t.co/Cp0fFqBMWR — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2025

Bro I just about spit coffee through my nose laughing at this shit. The out of tune music is freaking spot on. — AKASabraFella (@FenixFella) June 15, 2025

I have to share this, it’s perfect AND hystericalhttps://t.co/qQLUiEYSko — EE (PARODY) (@TheFuzzFella) June 15, 2025

There were more soldiers in the parade than there were spectators watching it. The VIP reviewing bleachers were half empty. Kim Don Un is going to throw ketchup. — Kache (@Kacheling) June 15, 2025

It gets much better with the proper soundtrack https://t.co/PCE1fFjG4a — Volodymyr Wolfe (@pukk1ta) June 15, 2025

It’s torture and yet I can’t stop watching and can’t stop laughing! — CalmCanuck (@colinabwallace) June 15, 2025

As a producer, my entire life, I’ve never seen a worst event ever it was completely amateur night. We should ask for a refund. — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) June 15, 2025

Source @Bricktop_NAFO