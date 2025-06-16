US donald trump

This very particular edit of Trump’s military parade is a hilariously appropriate souvenir of the president’s big day (sound up!)

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2025

It’s fair to say that Donald Trump’s $45m birthday military parade didn’t live up to the President’s own wildly excessive billing.

Rather than providing a shop window to demonstrate the might of the American military machine, the tiny crowds and unintentional comic moments proved nothing short of a humiliation for the commander-in-chief.

Which is to say, it was worth every penny.

And if you want a souvenir of Trump’s big day, then you will surely do no better than this, a fabulously edited video which has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

If you only watch 6 seconds of Trump’s shambolic military parade self-own then make it the drone guy – 17 funniest and totally on-point responses

Source @Bricktop_NAFO